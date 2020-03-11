Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Helped off court Tuesday
Toscano-Anderson appeared to twist his left ankle and was helped off the court during Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he was helped off the court, it would be surprising to see Toscano-Anderson return to Tuesday's action. That said, until further notice, he should be considered questionable to come back.
More News
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Enters starting five•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Productive in Sunday's loss•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Plays 19 minutes in NBA debut•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Juan Toscano-Anderson: To sign with Warriors•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...