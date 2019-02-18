Warriors' Klay Thompson: Hits six threes in loss

Thompson totaled 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-12 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes in Team LeBron's win over Team Giannis in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

Thompson has shown to be one the most electric scorers in the NBA, and he put some of those skills on display in the All-Star Game, hitting 20 points. He can get hot quicker than most any other player in the NBA, and his ceiling is enormous. Thompson will continue to provide solid production for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors.