Thompson is expected to leave the Warriors in free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The writing has been on the wall for some time, and the Warriors are prepared for this scenario according to Charania. There's been no dialogue between the two sides in regards to a contract and it appears both are ready to move on. Despite his age and recent injury history, Thompson is expected to have a strong market with the Mavericks, Lakers and Clippers all reported to be interested in his services.