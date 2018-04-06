Warriors' Omri Casspi: Day-to-day with bone bruise
Casspi (ankle) underwent an MRI that revealed a bone bruise and he is considered day-to-day, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
The bone bruise is reportedly hindering Casspi's ability to run and jump, so his status heading into Saturday's game against the Pelicans is murky at best. Casspi has been out for close to three weeks, and considering the Warriors' injury issues up and down the roster, their depth could be thin for the rest of the regular season. Look for full confirmation on Casspi's status as tipoff approaches Saturday.
