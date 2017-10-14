Play

Warriors' Omri Casspi: Sprains ankle Friday

Casspi will not return to Friday's exhibition game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain.

Casspi had logged five minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injury. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time. Expect an update when more information is revealed by the Warriors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball