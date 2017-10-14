Warriors' Omri Casspi: Sprains ankle Friday
Casspi will not return to Friday's exhibition game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain.
Casspi had logged five minutes before leaving the game with an ankle injury. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time. Expect an update when more information is revealed by the Warriors.
More News
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Tallies six points in return to lineup•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Omri Casspi: Agrees to one-year deal with Warriors•
-
Timberwolves' Omri Casspi: Limited impact Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Omri Casspi: Plays 22 minutes in team debut•
-
Timberwolves' Omri Casspi: Will be available Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...