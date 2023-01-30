Gafford (illness) is out for Monday's contest against the Spurs
Gafford will officially miss his second game of the season as he tends to an illness. The likes of Taj Gibson and Vernon Carey emerge as candidates to receive more playing time. Gafford's next chance to suit up comes Wednesday against the Pistons.
