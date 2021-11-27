Dinwiddie will rest against the Mavericks on Saturday, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic.
The Wizards are not ready to utilize Dinwiddie -- who returned from a knee injury about one month ago -- across both matchups of back-to-back games yet. Based on his previous two absences, they will start Aaron Holiday again. He logged 24-plus minutes of playing time during both games.
