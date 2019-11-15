49ers' Tevin Coleman: Absence not related to injury

Coleman (personal) was excused from Thursday's practice due to a personal matter, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coleman's absence from practice was surprising after the back got through Week 10's contest unscathed and practiced in full Wednesday, but his fantasy owners appear to have dodged a bullet with news of the DNP being non-injury related. We are unaware of what exactly the personal issue is, so the 26-year-old isn't completely out of the woods yet, especially if he isn't back on the field for Friday's final practice of the week. Assuming Coleman is able to suit up against the Cardinals this Sunday, he could absorb a larger portion of touches as Matt Breida (ankle) continues to miss practices after re-injuring his ankle against the Seahawks. Even if the latter is forced to sit out -- as Ian Rapoport of NFL.com suggests -- Raheem Mostert would also eat up some of Breida's abandoned workload, limiting Coleman from becoming a workhorse against the Cardinals' 24th ranked rush defense (126.0 yards allowed per game to opposing running backs).