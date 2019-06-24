Bears' Adam Shaheen: Sheds weight to improve durability
Shaheen lost seven pounds during the offseason, focusing on flexibility and core strength in an effort to avoid future injuries, Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.
The 2017 second-round pick has missed 13 games through two NFL seasons, dealing with foot, ankle, chest and head injuries. Shaheen played the final five weeks of last season and then replaced Trey Burton (sports hernia) as Chicago's top tight end for a playoff loss to Philadelphia, but the 24-year-old acknowledges that he wasn't in the best shape at the time, still working his way back to full strength after he spent the first 10 weeks of the campaign on injured reserve. Shaheen had a nice opportunity for regular first-team snaps with Burton recovering from surgery during the offseason program, but the Bears expect their starter to be healthy before the end of training camp, likely relegating Shaheen to a role that primarily focuses on blocking.
