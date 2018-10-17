Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Practices in full
Ogbuehi (wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Ogbuehi was sidelined during Sunday's loss against the Steelers, and continues to progress in his recovery from a wrist injury. The backup right tackle should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Won't play Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Fifth-year option declined•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Likely set for backup role•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Will sit out season finale•
-
Bengals' Cedric Ogbuehi: Will not play in Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Josh Gordon is showing signs of breaking out in recent weeks, and he is one of Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...