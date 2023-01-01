site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Ready to return
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2023
Ogbuehi (groin) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
Ogbuehi spent the minimum time on IR and now appears ready to return Sunday against the Seahawks, He was starting for the team when he suffered the injury, but it's unclear if he'll retain that position upon his return.
