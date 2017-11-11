Tupou signed a contract with the Bengals on Saturday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tupou has been on the Bengals' practice squad since roster cutdowns after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in the spring. The 23-year-old will likely serve as a reserve defensive lineman with Pat Sims (calf) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories