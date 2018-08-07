Ratley (hip) has returned to practice, Nathan Zegura of the Browns' official site reports.

Ratley was carted off the field at the very start of training camp with a hip injury, but he has since returned and impressed with his exceptional speed. Ratley, who was drafted by the Browns in the sixth round this year, has a chance to break into the team's receiving rotation if he can sharpen up his route running.

Our Latest Stories