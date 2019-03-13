The 49ers have an agreement in place to sign Ford to a five-year, $87.5 million contract when the league year begins Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Chiefs traded Ford to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick, and the deal was contingent on a long-term contract being figured out. That's in place now, as Ford will earn a whopping $17.5 million per year. Ford struggled with injuries in the 2017 season, but he recorded double-digit sacks in his last two healthy campaigns. He'll immediately be the 49ers' top pass rusher.