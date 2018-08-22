Colts' Anthony Walker: Making progress
Walker (groin) is making progress, but it remains unclear when he will be able to return to full-team activities, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Head coach Frank Reich would not say that Walker was "close" to returning, but did say he was "starting to feel better." The 23-year-old projects as the team's starting middle linebacker for Week 1, but it would be advantageous for him to get some practice time in before the season kicks off. He appears to be trending int he right direction at this point. Skai Moore and Zaire Franklin figure to continue filling in during his absence.
