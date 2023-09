Nelson (toe) is active for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Texans.

Nelson briefly left the season opener due to a toe issue, but he eventually returned and reprised his usual spot at left guard. However, the veteran didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday before being a limited participant Friday, putting his status for Week 2 in doubt. It's not surprising that Nelson will play through the injury again, but it may be an issue that bothers him throughout the campaign.