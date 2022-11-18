Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Brown suffered a concussion during the team's Week 10 loss to Green Bay and logged back-to-back limited sessions to start Week 11 prep but was a full participant Friday. It appears the cornerback is on track to suit up, but if he's a late scratch, DaRon Bland and Kelvin Joseph would be candidates for increased roles opposite Trevon Diggs.
