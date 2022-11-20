Brown (concussion) is active Sunday against the Vikings, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown suffered a concussion in Week 10's loss to the Packers, however the veteran corner has been able to clear protocols in time to play Sunday. He should draw the start opposite Trevon Diggs at Corner against Minnesota.
