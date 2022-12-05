Brown won't return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to a left ankle injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Brown went down in the third quarter of Sunday's matchup and was ruled out for the game shortly after being carted to the locker room. Kelvin Joseph and Trevon Diggs took over as the Cowboys' cornerbacks on the outside following Brown's departure, while C.J. Goodwin is also a candidate to see increased playing time.