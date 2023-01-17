Stoner's (undisclosed) practice squad contract with the Raiders expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Stoner joined Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2021 season, serving as a core special-teamer across six games during his rookie season. The wideout then signed with the team's practice squad after this preseason, and he finished out the season on the injured list after popping up with an undisclosed issue Sept. 15. It's unclear what injury kept Stoner sidelined for so long, but he'll now likely look to ink a reserve/future contract at some point before the end of the 2022 season.