The Raiders activated Stoner (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Stoner started training camp on the PUP list, but he's since returned to practice. Due to his lengthy absence, it's unclear if he'll garner any playing time during Saturday's preseason contest. The 6-foot wideout played just 19 offensive snaps over six games with the Raiders last season and is likely competing for a fringe spot on the team's initial 53-man roster.