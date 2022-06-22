The Eagles, Bills, and Dolphins haven't exactly been gold mines for Fantasy running back production over the past few years, but Miles Sanders, Devin Singletary and Chase Edmonds are hoping to change that. First, they'll have to prove they're the best backs on their team, but it's not hard to envision how they'll be big risers in the first month of the 2022 season. Then again, they could also be backup running backs by then. That's what makes them some of the more volatile low-end running backs in Dynasty.

The case is probably easiest for Miles Sanders. He's still just 25 years old, he's averaged 5.1 yards per carry over his first three seasons in the NFL, and averaged 83.7 yards from scrimmage in the 10 complete games he played last year. His main competition for running back touches comes from former sixth-round pick Boston Scott and last year's fifth-round pick Kenneth Gainwell. Sanders should deliver value as a low-end RB2 as long as he can stay healthy.

Then again, Sanders hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since 2019 and Scott has more rushing touchdowns than him over the past three seasons. Gainwell is a good pass-catching back and the only back on the roster that this regime drafted.

Singletary has slightly more competition in 2022 second-round pick James Cook, but Cook is a pass-catching specialist and Singletary didn't need many catches to thrive down the stretch in 2021. In his final six games including the playoffs, Singletary averaged 17 carries for 71.6 yards per game and scored eight rushing touchdowns. Even a catch per game would make that kind of pace special.

But, just like Sanders won't likely score zero touchdowns again, it's unlikely Singletary scores that regularly either. If Cook really does take the vast majority of the targets, it's hard to see how Singletary can be more than a flex, which will leave him in no man's land in Dynasty.

Finally, Edmonds has the messiest situation at all. But it could also be the most fruitful. He'll battle Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert for touches in Mike McDaniel's first year as the Dolphins' head coach. McDaniel gives this running back situation some real upside, as do the offensive line upgrades they made in the offseason. Edmonds is the most explosive back on the team and should already have passing downs locked down. Even 10 to 12 carries a game could make him a must-start running back and vault him multiple tiers.

Making the right bet on these backs could have a big impact on your 2022 season. For now, in Dynasty, I'm letting the market dictate what I do with them. I'm willing to buy at mid-range flex cost but I'm absolutely selling if anyone values them as an RB2.

Here are my updated Dynasty running back tiers: