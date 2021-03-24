Last week when I wrote about Dynasty risers and fallers I was a little concerned about what was happening to Kenny Golladay's perceived value in the NFL. The Giants giving him $40 million guaranteed changed that. Now we just have to worry about Golladay's quarterback play.

Concerns about Daniel Jones are not enough to change Golladay's status much in the updated rankings below. In fact, Golladay has moved up one spot since last week because Mike Evans fell behind him. I still view Golladay as a solid no. 2 Dynasty receiver who possesses upside but has never shown the ability to garner enough targets for consistent elite production. But his signing did severely affect several other Giants.

On the positive side, Daniel Jones got a boost. He now has a true No. 1 wide receiver and bumping everyone else down a notch makes Jones' weapons as a whole look above average. He does enough with his legs that we only need average production through the air to make him Fantasy relevant. Hopefully, Golladay helps him get there.

While Jones moved up in the rankings, and Saquon Barkley stayed put, everyone else took a hit. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard are both outside of my top-50 Dynasty receivers and once I add the rookies they may fall out of the top 60. Slayton is hurt by Golladay taking too many of the shot plays while Shepard has been a volume-based option who won't see as much volume now.

Evan Engram also took a hit after the Giants officially signed Kyle Rudolph. But you're not here for tight end talk, so let's get to the updated receiver rankings: