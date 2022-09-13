Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR J. Taylor IND 37 38 A. Ekeler LAC 33 36 C. McCaffrey CAR 32 35 D. Cook MIN 31 34 D. Henry TEN 31 31 J. Mixon CIN 28 31 S. Barkley NYG 27 30 A. Kamara NO 26 29 D. Swift DET 26 29 N. Harris PIT 23 26 L. Fournette TB 23 26 J. Williams DEN 21 24 N. Chubb CLE 21 21 A. Jones GB 18 20 J. Conner ARI 18 20 D. Montgomery CHI 14 16 A. Dillon GB 14 16 B. Hall NYJ 12 13 J. Jacobs LV 12 13 T. Etienne JAC 11 15 A. Gibson WAS 11 14 E. Elliott DAL 11 13 K. Hunt CLE 10 12 C. Patterson ATL 10 12 J. Dobbins BAL 9 10 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 9 10 M. Sanders PHI 9 9 J. Robinson JAC 9 9 D. Pierce HOU 9 9 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 8 10 C. Edmonds MIA 8 10 D. Singletary BUF 8 9 M. Gordon DEN 8 9 T. Pollard DAL 7 9 M. Carter NYJ 7 9 C. Akers LAR 7 8 R. Penny SEA 7 8 D. Harris NE 7 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 7 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 K. Walker III SEA 6 6 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 6 6 J. Wilson SF 5 6 K. Gainwell PHI 5 6 E. Mitchell SF 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 N. Hines IND - 7

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 32 36 J. Jefferson MIN 32 36 J. Chase CIN 31 35 D. Adams LV 30 34 S. Diggs BUF 27 31 T. Hill MIA 24 27 D. Samuel SF 23 26 M. Pittman IND 21 25 A. Brown PHI 21 25 M. Evans TB 21 24 M. Thomas NO 20 24 D. Moore CAR 19 22 C. Sutton DEN 17 20 D. Johnson PIT 16 20 T. Higgins CIN 16 19 A. St. Brown DET 14 18 C. Lamb DAL 14 16 T. McLaurin WAS 13 16 G. Davis BUF 13 16 K. Allen LAC 12 16 J. Waddle MIA 12 15 D. Metcalf SEA 11 15 B. Cooks HOU 11 14 M. Williams LAC 11 14 J. Jeudy DEN 11 14 C. Kirk JAC 10 14 M. Brown ARI 10 13 C. Godwin TB 9 12 D. Mooney CHI 9 12 R. Bateman BAL 8 11 J. Smith-Schuster KC 8 11 A. Robinson LAR 8 10 A. Thielen MIN 7 10 B. Aiyuk SF 7 9 E. Moore NYJ 7 9 D. Smith PHI 7 9 D. Hopkins ARI 7 9 D. London ATL 7 9 A. Lazard GB 6 8 A. Cooper CLE 6 8 T. Lockett SEA 6 8 C. Samuel WAS 6 8 J. Landry NO 6 8 J. Jones TB 6 7 J. Dotson WAS 6 7 T. Boyd CIN 5 7 C. Claypool PIT 5 6 M. Valdes-Scantling KC 5 6 G. Wilson NYJ 5 6 C. Watson GB 5 6 D. Chark DET 5 6 H. Renfrow LV - 6 J. Meyers NE - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 28 32 M. Andrews BAL 21 25 K. Pitts ATL 16 20 D. Waller LV 11 14 D. Schultz DAL 8 11 D. Goedert PHI 8 11 G. Kittle SF 7 10 P. Freiermuth PIT 7 10 T. Hockenson DET 6 8 A. Okwuegbunam DEN 6 8 Z. Ertz ARI 5 7 L. Thomas WAS 5 6 G. Everett LAC 5 6 D. Knox BUF 5 5 C. Kmet CHI 4 8

Quarterback