We recently held a 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft with listeners of our Fantasy Football Today podcast, and it was fantastic. I loved getting a different viewpoint from Fantasy managers other than my colleagues, and you should enjoy the results.

This could be something similar to what you'll see in your leagues on Draft Day this year.

Some things that stood out included Travis Kelce being selected at No. 5 overall, nine non-running backs getting drafted in the first two rounds and everyone -- aside from me -- really waiting on a quarterback. I was thrilled to see everyone take that approach, and it made me slightly regret drafting Patrick Mahomes in Round 3.

I'll let the full results speak for themselves in this mock draft, and I encourage you to download the podcast episode where me, Adam Aizer and Ben Schragger talked about this league. There's plenty of insight and a lot you can learn. You can listen below:

As for my team, I had the No. 11 pick and started RB-RB with Nick Chubb and Aaron Jones. I was surprised to see Mahomes available in late Round 3, so I drafted him, and then I took my first receiver in CeeDee Lamb in Round 4.

I loved the way this started, but it was a little painful to watch Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson fall to Round 5, as well as Kyler Murray go in Round 6 and Dak Prescott make it to Round 7. I love Mahomes, but I would much rather get Prescott four rounds later.

The rest of my team rounded out with Kenny Golladay, Jerry Jeudy, Marquise Brown, Laviska Shenault and John Brown at receiver behind Lamb, and I love this group. Along with Chubb and Jones at running back, I have Javonte Williams, Michael Carter and Tony Pollard, which is fantastic.

The only position that could be dicey going into the season is tight end, but I took two guys with upside in Adam Trautman and Blake Jarwin. If one of them is a top-12 tight end then this team should be competing for a championship.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE). There also are six reserve spots for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

2. Matt DiPrimo

3. David Arnott

4. C.J. Ladd

5. Evan Bayne

6. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

7. Dylan Laster

8. Patrick Jacques

9. Tony Ruvolo

10. Rodrigo Mino

11. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

12. Mike Hoff