There have been some prominent things that happened in the NFL since our first look at the CBS Sports Average Draft Position last week here. Dak Prescott's shoulder became a problem, and the Colts got bad news about injuries to Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson. Saquon Barkley's timeline to return also got worse, and several other players are battling nagging injuries.

It has led to some movement with the ADP, which shows you guys are reacting to the news. And that's a good thing. But you also don't want to overreact at the beginning of August. Sometimes, an injury can drive down a player's price tag, and that could work in your favor.

For example, as a result of Wentz and Nelson each undergoing foot surgery, which could keep both out for the start of the season, Jonathan Taylor has dropped into Round 2 as the No. 14 overall player off the board. He's the No. 10 running back, and that's a safe spot for him given the uncertainty of when his starting quarterback and star offensive lineman will return.

But if you tell me that I can get a player with Taylor's upside in Round 2, especially if Wentz and, more importantly, Nelson can return before October then I'm buying that all day.

Should Taylor drop a few spots behind guys like Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler? Probably. But that doesn't mean he's someone to avoid -- at least not yet. If Wentz and Nelson are out until the end of October or worse then it's a concern, but so far the reports have been positive, at least for Wentz.

Just continue to monitor the ADP, and you can gauge for yourself when you want to buy stock in Taylor -- or anyone for that matter. Remember, the ADP is just a guide. This is not a crutch to help you draft your Fantasy team. If there's a player you like, you don't need to wait for his ADP to draft him.

This is just draft room data to show you when players are being selected in the majority of leagues on CBS Sports. You can see the entire list, broken down by position right here.

Let's take a look at some other ADP talking points by position. Hopefully, there's some things you can learn from this data as we get closer to your Draft Day.

Quarterbacks

The quarterback ADP looks better this week after our first glimpse of the data, although Patrick Mahomes is still going at 10.54 in Round 1. Last week, Josh Allen was a first-round pick, but he's fallen into Round 2 at 14.58. I would prefer to draft Mahomes in Round 3 at the earliest, with Allen at least one round later.

Lamar Jackson has moved ahead of Justin Herbert into the No. 3 spot, and hopefully we'll see Herbert continue to slide. I like the second-year quarterback a lot, but he shouldn't be drafted in the top five of his position as of now.

Kyler Murray comes in at No. 5, and Aaron Rodgers has moved up to No. 6. It's easy to understand why Rodgers is rising since the offseason drama of him wanting out of Green Bay is behind him, but I wouldn't draft Rodgers at his ADP at 40.9.

Russell Wilson is the No. 7 quarterback in ADP, and Prescott has slipped to No. 8. He's not practicing due to a shoulder strain, but he plans to be ready for Week 1. Following his ankle injury last season, Fantasy managers might be concerned, but I would be thrilled if Prescott's ADP falls.

He's a top-five quarterback if healthy, and as long as he's ready for the start of the season, I will be targeting Prescott a lot on Draft Day.

Running backs

The NFL Network reported that Barkley might not play until Week 3 as he continues to recover from last year's knee injury, but that hasn't scared off Fantasy managers. Barkley's ADP remains in the first round at 10.83, and he's the fifth running back off the board.

I'm hopeful Barkley can return at full strength and be ready for Week 1, but there should be some concern that he's still not 100 percent. I would rather draft Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Chubb and Ekeler ahead of Barkley, but I still like Barkley as a top-15 overall pick. Like Taylor, the more Barkley slips on Draft Day, the better it is for your Fantasy team.

The most interesting group of running backs this season are the ones being drafted from the middle of Round 2 to the middle of Round 5. Those guys are Najee Harris (ADP of 19.25), Joe Mixon (21.19), D'Andre Swift (24.94), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (28.71), Antonio Gibson (31.0), J.K. Dobbins (31.58), David Montgomery (38.8), Chris Carson (41.67), Josh Jacobs (43.27), Miles Sanders (44.04), Travis Etienne (46.64), Mike Davis (52.64) and Myles Gaskin (56.22).

Harris and Mixon are worthy of second-round picks, and both have top-10 upside. I like Edwards-Helaire and Gibson as Round 2 picks, and both have breakout potential this year. If you can get either one in the third round then consider that a steal.

Swift can also be a breakout candidate, but he is starting to make me nervous. The presence of Jamaal Williams, especially in the passing game, could be a problem, and Swift missed practice time this week with an injured groin. Hopefully, it doesn't become anything serious.

Dobbins is also a breakout candidate, and I would draft him in Round 2 in non-PPR (Round 3 in PPR). And I'm starting to come around on David Montgomery with the news of Tarik Cohen (knee) not close to practicing.

Carson is a solid No. 2 running back in Round 4, but Jacobs and Sanders feel like bust candidates. Offseason competition for both will be a problem, and these are two running backs I tend to avoid. I like Gaskin better than both.

I would prefer to draft Etienne and Davis in Round 5, and Etienne has more upside in PPR. James Robinson could be a problem for Etienne, but he should be a significant factor in the passing game.

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson (shoulder) gave us a significant scare at practice Friday, but he's expected to be fine. His ADP was steady through the weekend at 27.49 as the No. 6 wide receiver, but we'll see if he starts to fall. Again, he could end up as a bargain, and I have no problem drafting him in Round 3.

Julio Jones has also missed practice time this week with an undisclosed injury, but his ADP hasn't changed either. He's being drafted in early Round 5 at 49.98 overall as the No. 15 wide receiver, and that's a fine spot for him. But if he continues to miss practice time then I will drop Jones behind Cooper Kupp (ADP of 53.85) and Tyler Lockett (54.96) in my rankings.

Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is expected to miss 2-3 weeks, and we'll see what that does to his ADP. He's currently the No. 25 receiver off the board at 73.27. I don't mind Golladay in Round 7 in PPR, but I would much rather have several guys going after him, including Diontae Johnson (73.46), Tee Higgins (73.47), JuJu Smith-Schuster (75.31) and Chase Claypool (75.76), among others.

Marquise Brown's ADP is at 114.42 as the No. 44 receiver off the board, and we'll see if the hamstring injury he's dealing with drops him even further. Some guys going after him that I would rather have include Jaylen Waddle (114.58), Antonio Brown (119.19), Michael Gallup (121.58), Mecole Hardman (130.26) and Mike Williams (135.0).

I also could see myself ranking Rashod Bateman (136.09) ahead of Brown if he continues to miss time. Bateman will hopefully establish a quick rapport with Lamar Jackson, who is back at practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two other receivers you should keep an eye on who will be potential big ADP risers include Elijah Moore (137.14) and Darnell Mooney (142.23). Both are having solid training camps, and both are sleepers I will be drafting a lot this year.

Tight ends

The top six tight ends are locked in, and only an injury will move Travis Kelce (ADP of 10.58), George Kittle (24.66), Darren Waller (33.47), Kyle Pitts (50.49), Mark Andrews (52.54) and T.J. Hockenson (67.58) from those spots, regardless of order. For me, I have it ranked Kelce, Waller, Kittle, Hockenson, Andrews and Pitts in PPR, with Andrews ahead of Hockenson in non-PPR.

The next tight end off the board is Dallas Goedert at 85.09, but this is where Fantasy managers struggle with the position. I hope the Eagles move Zach Ertz, which is still a possibility, but if he remains in Philadelphia, it's hard to draft Goedert as the No. 7 tight end.

I ranked the tight ends 7-12 based on who I think has the most upside, which includes Noah Fant (93.34), Adam Trautman (130.25), Irv Smith (119.17), Goedert, Logan Thomas (124.82) and Tyler Higbee (100.82) in PPR. In non-PPR, I have Smith ahead of Fant.

As you can see, Smith, Trautman and Thomas are tremendous value picks this year, which is why you should wait on a tight end if you miss on the top three or even the top six guys. I also like Jonnu Smith (141.42) at his price, and he's my No. 13 tight end regardless of format.

