Fantasy Football: Free agency and cap casualties — which players could be on the move before 2020?
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
Beginning on March 18, teams can reshape their rosters for the 2020 season. They'll battle to land unrestricted free agents (players who can sign anywhere) and consider restricted free agents (players who will cost their new team a draft pick). They'll also make trades.
And before March 18, teams will purge players whose contracts are too pricey — even in a year where the salary cap will be north of $195 million. Once released, those players are free agents and can sign anywhere.
We've built lists not only of free-agents-to-be, but also the players who we think could be traded as well as players who might get cut because they're set to count too much against the salary cap (their cap savings are listed). Next to all of their names are their ages as of Week 1 (Sept. 6, 2020).
Quarterbacks
Free agents
- Dak Prescott, 27
- Drew Brees, 41
- Jameis Winston, 26
- Tom Brady, 43
- Ryan Tannehill, 32
- Philip Rivers, 38
- Teddy Bridgewater, 27
- Taysom Hill, 30 (restricted)
- Case Keenum, 32
- Marcus Mariota, 26
- Blake Bortles, 28
- Eli Manning, 39
Potential salary-cap casualties/trade candidates
- Andy Dalton, 32 ($17.7M)
- Joe Flacco, 35 ($10M)
- Jacoby Brissett, 27 ($9M)
- Tyrod Taylor, 31 ($5M)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37 ($4M)
Possible trade candidates
- Cam Newton, 31 ($21.1M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2020)
- Nick Foles, 31 ($21.8M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2022)
- Derek Carr, 29 ($21.5M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2022)
Running backs
Free agents
- Derrick Henry, 26
- Melvin Gordon, 27
- Austin Ekeler, 25 (restricted)
- Kareem Hunt, 25 (restricted)
- Kenyan Drake, 26
- Jordan Howard, 25
- Matt Breida, 25 (restricted)
- Lamar Miller, 29
- Carlos Hyde, 29
- Jalen Richard, 26
- Peyton Barber, 26
- Chris Thompson, 29
- LeSean McCoy, 32
- Marshawn Lynch, 34
- Bilal Powell, 31
- Isaiah Crowell, 27
- Frank Gore, 37
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Tevin Coleman, 27 ($4.9M in cap savings)
- Jerick McKinnon, 28 ($4.55M)
- Duke Johnson, 26 ($4.1M)
- Dion Lewis, 29 ($4M)
- Giovani Bernard, 28 ($3.33M)
- Rex Burkhead, 30 ($3M)
- Adrian Peterson, 35 ($2.25M)
Possible trade candidates
- Le'Veon Bell, 28 ($15.5M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2022)
- David Johnson, 28 ($14.25M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2021)
Wide receivers
Free agents
- Amari Cooper, 26
- A.J. Green, 32
- Robby Anderson, 27
- Emmanuel Sanders, 33
- Breshad Perriman, 26
- Phillip Dorsett, 27
- Nelson Agholor, 27
- Danny Amendola, 34
- Geronimo Allison, 26
- Demaryius Thomas, 32
- Randall Cobb, 30
- Devin Funchess, 26
- Antonio Brown, 32
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Sammy Watkins, 27 ($14M in cap savings)
- Tyrell Williams, 28 ($11.1M)
- Will Fuller, 26 ($10.1M)
- Albert Wilson, 28 ($9.5M)
- Kenny Stills, 28 ($7M)
- Marvin Jones, 30 ($6.5M)
- Mohamed Sanu, 31 ($6.5M)
- Marqise Lee, 28 ($5.25M)
- Marquise Goodwin, 29 ($3.6M)
- Golden Tate, 32 ($3.3M)
Possible trade candidates
- Stefon Diggs, 26 ($14.5M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2023)
- Brandin Cooks, 26 ($16.8M cap number in 2020; deal ends after 2023)
Tight ends
Free agents
- Hunter Henry, 25
- Austin Hooper, 25
- Jacob Hollister, 26 (restricted)
- Eric Ebron, 27
- Darren Fells, 34
- Tyler Eifert, 29
- Jason Witten, 38
- Vernon Davis, 36
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Jordan Reed, 30 ($8.5M)
- Greg Olsen, 35 ($8.1M)
- Jimmy Graham, 33 ($8M)
- Delanie Walker, 36 ($6.7M)
- Cameron Brate, 29 ($6M)
- Vance McDonald, 30 ($5.67M)
