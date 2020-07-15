Watch Now: Time to Schein: Top 3 most complete NFL teams (3:04)

We haven't done a non-PPR mock draft in a while, so it was fun to get back to this format during our Twitch stream Tuesday night. And it was interesting to see the different approach by two managers in this 12-team draft.

Ben Gretch picking at No. 4 overall started his team with four running backs in a row: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Leonard Fournette. He can play all four since this league has a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST with six reserves, and Ben has four potential top-24 running backs coming into the season -- even if he did draft Taylor too soon at No. 28 overall.

He still managed to get a solid receiving corps with D.J. Chark, Stefon Diggs, Will Fuller, N'Keal Harry and Mecole Hardan. And he has Matthew Stafford at quarterback and Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson at tight end. He also added Matt Breida and Justin Jackson for depth at running back.

I like this roster a lot because of the running back corps, and this is a good strategy to use in this format. But it was completely different from Michael Kiser, who picked at No. 12 overall.

He started his team with three receivers in a row: Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and Adam Thielen. He also ended up with Marvin Jones, Sterling Shepard, John Brown and Golden Tate on his team.

Michael has Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, with Darren Waller at tight end, which is exceptional for those two spots. But his running back corps could be a problem with Mark Ingram, Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and A.J. Dillon as the only ones on his roster.

What I would have done differently with Michael's team is focused more on running backs in the middle and later rounds. Instead of Marvin Jones in Round 8, he could have drafted someone like Darrell Henderson, Kerryon Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Breida or Marlon Mack. And in Round 10, instead of Shepard, Michael could have drafted someone like Joshua Kelley, James White, Antonio Gibson, Tony Pollard or Darrynton Evans. He also could have selected Ryquell Armstead or Boston Scott instead of Brown in Round 12.

I like Michael's team if Ingram and Howard are respectable starters, but more depth at running back would have been ideal. That's how I built my roster, which was similar to Ben's team.

I drafted three running backs in a row from No. 9 overall with Joe Mixon, Kenyan Drake and Todd Gurley. I also took Ronald Jones in Round 5, Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 7 and Chase Edmonds in Round 9. I drafted Jones too soon, but at that point there were 26 running backs off the board. He was the next running back in my rankings, and I like him as a flex in this league.

I'm more than happy with my receiving corps of Tyler Lockett, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson, Justin Jefferson and Mike Williams, and I stole Josh Allen in Round 10. I waited on tight end, but I like the duo I drafted of Jonnu Smith in Round 13 and Blake Jarwin in Round 15. Both have breakout potential this year.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing.  

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor 
7. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host  
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
12. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Andrew Baumhor C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 R.J. White S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
5 Meron D. Cook RB MIN
6 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
7 Frank Stampfl M. Thomas WR NO
8 Heath Cummings T. Kelce TE KC
9 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
10 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
11 Chris Towers D. Adams WR GB
12 Michael Kiser T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Michael Kiser J. Jones WR ATL
14 Chris Towers N. Chubb RB CLE
15 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV
16 Jamey Eisenberg K. Drake RB ARI
17 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
18 Frank Stampfl D. Hopkins WR ARI
19 George Maselli G. Kittle TE SF
20 Meron C. Godwin WR TB
21 Ben Gretch A. Jones RB GB
22 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
23 R.J. White K. Golladay WR DET
24 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT
26 R.J. White P. Mahomes QB KC
27 Dave Richard C. Kupp WR LAR
28 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
29 Meron C. Ridley WR ATL
30 George Maselli L. Jackson QB BAL
31 Frank Stampfl M. Gordon RB DEN
32 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
33 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL
34 Adam Aizer J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
35 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
36 Michael Kiser A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Michael Kiser M. Ingram RB BAL
38 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL
39 Adam Aizer A. Brown WR TEN
40 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
41 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU
42 Frank Stampfl L. Bell RB NYJ
43 George Maselli R. Woods WR LAR
44 Meron O. Beckham WR CLE
45 Ben Gretch L. Fournette RB JAC
46 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
47 R.J. White M. Andrews TE BAL
48 Andrew Baumhor Z. Ertz TE PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
50 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC
51 Dave Richard D. Swift RB DET
52 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
53 Meron D. Montgomery RB CHI
54 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
55 Frank Stampfl C. Akers RB LAR
56 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
57 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB
58 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
59 Chris Towers T. Hilton WR IND
60 Michael Kiser D. Watson QB HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Michael Kiser D. Waller TE LV
62 Chris Towers R. Wilson QB SEA
63 Adam Aizer K. Murray QB ARI
64 Jamey Eisenberg T. McLaurin WR WAS
65 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
66 Frank Stampfl M. Brown WR BAL
67 George Maselli R. Mostert RB SF
68 Meron A. Green WR CIN
69 Ben Gretch D. Chark WR JAC
70 Dave Richard D. Parker WR MIA
71 R.J. White K. Hunt RB CLE
72 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Andrew Baumhor T. Boyd WR CIN
74 R.J. White D. Guice RB WAS
75 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
76 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
77 Meron H. Henry TE LAC
78 George Maselli Z. Moss RB BUF
79 Frank Stampfl J. Dobbins RB BAL
80 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
81 Jamey Eisenberg K. Vaughn RB TB
82 Adam Aizer E. Engram TE NYG
83 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
84 Michael Kiser J. Howard RB MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Michael Kiser M. Jones WR DET
86 Chris Towers H. Hurst TE ATL
87 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
88 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
89 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
90 Frank Stampfl R. Gronkowski TE TB
91 George Maselli S. Michel RB NE
92 Meron P. Lindsay RB DEN
93 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA
94 Dave Richard M. Mack RB IND
95 R.J. White J. Landry WR CLE
96 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Andrew Baumhor J. Edelman WR NE
98 R.J. White D. Slayton WR NYG
99 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR PHI
100 Ben Gretch M. Gesicki TE MIA
101 Meron A. Mattison RB MIN
102 George Maselli L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
103 Frank Stampfl L. Murray RB NO
104 Heath Cummings C. Lamb WR DAL
105 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edmonds RB ARI
106 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
107 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
108 Michael Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Michael Kiser S. Shepard WR NYG
110 Chris Towers J. Kelley RB LAC
111 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI
112 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
113 Heath Cummings A. Lazard WR GB
114 Frank Stampfl T. Brady QB TB
115 George Maselli H. Ruggs III WR LV
116 Meron M. Ryan QB ATL
117 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
118 Dave Richard D. Brees QB NO
119 R.J. White J. White RB NE
120 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Andrew Baumhor D. Mims WR NYJ
122 R.J. White A. Gibson RB WAS
123 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
124 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET
125 Meron P. Williams WR MIA
126 George Maselli D. Evans RB TEN
127 Frank Stampfl J. Crowder WR NYJ
128 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR FA
129 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jefferson WR MIN
130 Adam Aizer B. Aiyuk WR SF
131 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR
132 Michael Kiser A. Dillon RB GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Michael Kiser J. Brown WR BUF
134 Chris Towers C. Hyde RB SEA
135 Adam Aizer R. Armstead RB JAC
136 Jamey Eisenberg M. Williams WR LAC
137 Heath Cummings B. Scott RB PHI
138 Frank Stampfl E. Sanders WR NO
139 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ
140 Meron R. Anderson WR CAR
141 Ben Gretch J. Jackson RB LAC
142 Dave Richard S. Sims WR WAS
143 R.J. White N. Hines RB IND
144 Andrew Baumhor A. McFarland RB PIT
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Andrew Baumhor A. Peterson RB WAS
146 R.J. White Steelers DST PIT
147 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE
148 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
149 Meron D. Harris RB NE
150 George Maselli C. Newton QB NE
151 Frank Stampfl G. Bernard RB CIN
152 Heath Cummings D. Jackson WR PHI
153 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith TE TEN
154 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
155 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
156 Michael Kiser A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Michael Kiser 49ers DST SF
158 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR KC
159 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
160 Jamey Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL
161 Heath Cummings G. Minshew QB JAC
162 Frank Stampfl J. Burrow QB CIN
163 George Maselli T. Higgins WR CIN
164 Meron D. Johnson RB HOU
165 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
166 Dave Richard Rams DST LAR
167 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
168 Andrew Baumhor D. Goedert TE PHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Andrew Baumhor Chargers DST LAC
170 R.J. White A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
171 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
172 Ben Gretch T. Hockenson TE DET
173 Meron Saints DST NO
174 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
175 Frank Stampfl Vikings DST MIN
176 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
177 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL
178 Adam Aizer Bears DST CHI
179 Chris Towers Packers DST GB
180 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR NYG
Team by Team
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Moore WR CAR
3 25 J. Conner RB PIT
4 48 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 49 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 72 B. Cooks WR HOU
7 73 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 96 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 97 J. Edelman WR NE
10 120 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 121 D. Mims WR NYJ
12 144 A. McFarland RB PIT
13 145 A. Peterson RB WAS
14 168 D. Goedert TE PHI
15 169 Chargers DST LAC
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Golladay WR DET
3 26 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 47 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 50 K. Allen WR LAC
6 71 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 74 D. Guice RB WAS
8 95 J. Landry WR CLE
9 98 D. Slayton WR NYG
10 119 J. White RB NE
11 122 A. Gibson RB WAS
12 143 N. Hines RB IND
13 146 Steelers DST PIT
14 167 M. Pittman WR IND
15 170 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
3 27 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 46 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 51 D. Swift RB DET
6 70 D. Parker WR MIA
7 75 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 94 M. Mack RB IND
9 99 J. Reagor WR PHI
10 118 D. Brees QB NO
11 123 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 142 S. Sims WR WAS
13 147 A. Hooper TE CLE
14 166 Rams DST LAR
15 171 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 A. Jones RB GB
3 28 J. Taylor RB IND
4 45 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 52 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 69 D. Chark WR JAC
7 76 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 93 M. Breida RB MIA
9 100 M. Gesicki TE MIA
10 117 M. Hardman WR KC
11 124 M. Stafford QB DET
12 141 J. Jackson RB LAC
13 148 N. Harry WR NE
14 165 Bills DST BUF
15 172 T. Hockenson TE DET
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 C. Godwin WR TB
3 29 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 44 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 53 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 68 A. Green WR CIN
7 77 H. Henry TE LAC
8 92 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 101 A. Mattison RB MIN
10 116 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 125 P. Williams WR MIA
12 140 R. Anderson WR CAR
13 149 D. Harris RB NE
14 164 D. Johnson RB HOU
15 173 Saints DST NO
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 43 R. Woods WR LAR
5 54 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 67 R. Mostert RB SF
7 78 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 91 S. Michel RB NE
9 102 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
10 115 H. Ruggs III WR LV
11 126 D. Evans RB TEN
12 139 B. Perriman WR NYJ
13 150 C. Newton QB NE
14 163 T. Higgins WR CIN
15 174 Patriots DST NE
Frank Stampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 31 M. Gordon RB DEN
4 42 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 55 C. Akers RB LAR
6 66 M. Brown WR BAL
7 79 J. Dobbins RB BAL
8 90 R. Gronkowski TE TB
9 103 L. Murray RB NO
10 114 T. Brady QB TB
11 127 J. Crowder WR NYJ
12 138 E. Sanders WR NO
13 151 G. Bernard RB CIN
14 162 J. Burrow QB CIN
15 175 Vikings DST MIN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 17 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 32 C. Carson RB SEA
4 41 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 56 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 65 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 80 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 89 K. Johnson RB DET
9 104 C. Lamb WR DAL
10 113 A. Lazard WR GB
11 128 A. Brown WR FA
12 137 B. Scott RB PHI
13 152 D. Jackson WR PHI
14 161 G. Minshew QB JAC
15 176 Colts DST IND
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 16 K. Drake RB ARI
3 33 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 40 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 57 R. Jones RB TB
6 64 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 81 K. Vaughn RB TB
8 88 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 105 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 112 J. Allen QB BUF
11 129 J. Jefferson WR MIN
12 136 M. Williams WR LAC
13 153 J. Smith TE TEN
14 160 Ravens DST BAL
15 177 B. Jarwin TE DAL
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 15 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 34 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 39 A. Brown WR TEN
5 58 D. Williams RB KC
6 63 K. Murray QB ARI
7 82 E. Engram TE NYG
8 87 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 106 D. Samuel WR SF
10 111 A. Miller WR CHI
11 130 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 135 R. Armstead RB JAC
13 154 N. Fant TE DEN
14 159 D. Jones QB NYG
15 178 Bears DST CHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 D. Adams WR GB
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 35 M. Evans WR TB
4 38 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 59 T. Hilton WR IND
6 62 R. Wilson QB SEA
7 83 T. Coleman RB SF
8 86 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 107 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 110 J. Kelley RB LAC
11 131 M. Brown RB LAR
12 134 C. Hyde RB SEA
13 155 D. Freeman RB ATL
14 158 S. Watkins WR KC
15 179 Packers DST GB
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 J. Jones WR ATL
3 36 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 37 M. Ingram RB BAL
5 60 D. Watson QB HOU
6 61 D. Waller TE LV
7 84 J. Howard RB MIA
8 85 M. Jones WR DET
9 108 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 109 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 132 A. Dillon RB GB
12 133 J. Brown WR BUF
13 156 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 157 49ers DST SF
15 180 G. Tate WR NYG