We haven't done a non-PPR mock draft in a while, so it was fun to get back to this format during our Twitch stream Tuesday night. And it was interesting to see the different approach by two managers in this 12-team draft.
Ben Gretch picking at No. 4 overall started his team with four running backs in a row: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Leonard Fournette. He can play all four since this league has a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, 2 FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and DST with six reserves, and Ben has four potential top-24 running backs coming into the season -- even if he did draft Taylor too soon at No. 28 overall.
He still managed to get a solid receiving corps with D.J. Chark, Stefon Diggs, Will Fuller, N'Keal Harry and Mecole Hardan. And he has Matthew Stafford at quarterback and Mike Gesicki and T.J. Hockenson at tight end. He also added Matt Breida and Justin Jackson for depth at running back.
I like this roster a lot because of the running back corps, and this is a good strategy to use in this format. But it was completely different from Michael Kiser, who picked at No. 12 overall.
He started his team with three receivers in a row: Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and Adam Thielen. He also ended up with Marvin Jones, Sterling Shepard, John Brown and Golden Tate on his team.
Michael has Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, with Darren Waller at tight end, which is exceptional for those two spots. But his running back corps could be a problem with Mark Ingram, Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and A.J. Dillon as the only ones on his roster.
What I would have done differently with Michael's team is focused more on running backs in the middle and later rounds. Instead of Marvin Jones in Round 8, he could have drafted someone like Darrell Henderson, Kerryon Johnson, Phillip Lindsay, Breida or Marlon Mack. And in Round 10, instead of Shepard, Michael could have drafted someone like Joshua Kelley, James White, Antonio Gibson, Tony Pollard or Darrynton Evans. He also could have selected Ryquell Armstead or Boston Scott instead of Brown in Round 12.
I like Michael's team if Ingram and Howard are respectable starters, but more depth at running back would have been ideal. That's how I built my roster, which was similar to Ben's team.
I drafted three running backs in a row from No. 9 overall with Joe Mixon, Kenyan Drake and Todd Gurley. I also took Ronald Jones in Round 5, Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 7 and Chase Edmonds in Round 9. I drafted Jones too soon, but at that point there were 26 running backs off the board. He was the next running back in my rankings, and I like him as a flex in this league.
I'm more than happy with my receiving corps of Tyler Lockett, Terry McLaurin, Diontae Johnson, Justin Jefferson and Mike Williams, and I stole Josh Allen in Round 10. I waited on tight end, but I like the duo I drafted of Jonnu Smith in Round 13 and Blake Jarwin in Round 15. Both have breakout potential this year.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. R.J. White, NFL Editor
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
7. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
8. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|R.J. White
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Meron
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Heath Cummings
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|10
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|11
|Chris Towers
|D. Adams WR GB
|12
|Michael Kiser
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Michael Kiser
|J. Jones WR ATL
|14
|Chris Towers
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|16
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Drake RB ARI
|17
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|18
|Frank Stampfl
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|19
|George Maselli
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Meron
|C. Godwin WR TB
|21
|Ben Gretch
|A. Jones RB GB
|22
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|23
|R.J. White
|K. Golladay WR DET
|24
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Moore WR CAR
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Conner RB PIT
|26
|R.J. White
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|27
|Dave Richard
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|28
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|29
|Meron
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|30
|George Maselli
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|31
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|32
|Heath Cummings
|C. Carson RB SEA
|33
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|34
|Adam Aizer
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|35
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|36
|Michael Kiser
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Michael Kiser
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|38
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|39
|Adam Aizer
|A. Brown WR TEN
|40
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|41
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|42
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|43
|George Maselli
|R. Woods WR LAR
|44
|Meron
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|45
|Ben Gretch
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|46
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|47
|R.J. White
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|48
|Andrew Baumhor
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|50
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|51
|Dave Richard
|D. Swift RB DET
|52
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|53
|Meron
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|54
|George Maselli
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|55
|Frank Stampfl
|C. Akers RB LAR
|56
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|57
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|58
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|59
|Chris Towers
|T. Hilton WR IND
|60
|Michael Kiser
|D. Watson QB HOU
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Michael Kiser
|D. Waller TE LV
|62
|Chris Towers
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|63
|Adam Aizer
|K. Murray QB ARI
|64
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|65
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|66
|Frank Stampfl
|M. Brown WR BAL
|67
|George Maselli
|R. Mostert RB SF
|68
|Meron
|A. Green WR CIN
|69
|Ben Gretch
|D. Chark WR JAC
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Parker WR MIA
|71
|R.J. White
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|72
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|74
|R.J. White
|D. Guice RB WAS
|75
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|76
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|77
|Meron
|H. Henry TE LAC
|78
|George Maselli
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|79
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|80
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|81
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|82
|Adam Aizer
|E. Engram TE NYG
|83
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|84
|Michael Kiser
|J. Howard RB MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Michael Kiser
|M. Jones WR DET
|86
|Chris Towers
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|87
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|88
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|89
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|90
|Frank Stampfl
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|91
|George Maselli
|S. Michel RB NE
|92
|Meron
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|93
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB MIA
|94
|Dave Richard
|M. Mack RB IND
|95
|R.J. White
|J. Landry WR CLE
|96
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Edelman WR NE
|98
|R.J. White
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|99
|Dave Richard
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|100
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|101
|Meron
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|102
|George Maselli
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|103
|Frank Stampfl
|L. Murray RB NO
|104
|Heath Cummings
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|105
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|106
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|107
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|108
|Michael Kiser
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Michael Kiser
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|110
|Chris Towers
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|111
|Adam Aizer
|A. Miller WR CHI
|112
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|113
|Heath Cummings
|A. Lazard WR GB
|114
|Frank Stampfl
|T. Brady QB TB
|115
|George Maselli
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|116
|Meron
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|117
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|118
|Dave Richard
|D. Brees QB NO
|119
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|120
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|122
|R.J. White
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|123
|Dave Richard
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|124
|Ben Gretch
|M. Stafford QB DET
|125
|Meron
|P. Williams WR MIA
|126
|George Maselli
|D. Evans RB TEN
|127
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|128
|Heath Cummings
|A. Brown WR FA
|129
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|130
|Adam Aizer
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|131
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown RB LAR
|132
|Michael Kiser
|A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Michael Kiser
|J. Brown WR BUF
|134
|Chris Towers
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|135
|Adam Aizer
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|136
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Williams WR LAC
|137
|Heath Cummings
|B. Scott RB PHI
|138
|Frank Stampfl
|E. Sanders WR NO
|139
|George Maselli
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|140
|Meron
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|141
|Ben Gretch
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|142
|Dave Richard
|S. Sims WR WAS
|143
|R.J. White
|N. Hines RB IND
|144
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|146
|R.J. White
|Steelers DST PIT
|147
|Dave Richard
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|148
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|149
|Meron
|D. Harris RB NE
|150
|George Maselli
|C. Newton QB NE
|151
|Frank Stampfl
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|152
|Heath Cummings
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|153
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith TE TEN
|154
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|155
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|156
|Michael Kiser
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Michael Kiser
|49ers DST SF
|158
|Chris Towers
|S. Watkins WR KC
|159
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|160
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens DST BAL
|161
|Heath Cummings
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|162
|Frank Stampfl
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|163
|George Maselli
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|164
|Meron
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|165
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|166
|Dave Richard
|Rams DST LAR
|167
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|168
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chargers DST LAC
|170
|R.J. White
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|171
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|172
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|173
|Meron
|Saints DST NO
|174
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|175
|Frank Stampfl
|Vikings DST MIN
|176
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|177
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|178
|Adam Aizer
|Bears DST CHI
|179
|Chris Towers
|Packers DST GB
|180
|Michael Kiser
|G. Tate WR NYG
