Fantasy football rankings 2018: Saquon Barkley and top workhorse, breakout RBs

If you want to win your 2018 Fantasy Football league, history says you'll need at least one workhorse running back on your roster. Six running backs had at least 300 touches during the 2017 NFL season, and they all finished in the top eight in the final Fantasy Football rankings. Having one of these players on your roster is a must. Getting two or more could easily lead to a Fantasy Football championship.

Before you try to figure out who the workhorse backs will be this season, you need to see what CBS Sports Senior Analyst Heath Cummings has to say.

Last season, Cummings was all over Todd Gurley's huge year. Even though Gurley's numbers dipped significantly in 2016, Cummings called for 322 touches in Sean McVay's revamped offense in 2017. The result: Gurley got the rock 342 times and was one of the NFL's breakout players. Anybody who stuck with him in Fantasy got a colossal reward.

Now Cummings has studied every running back for 2018 and identified 10 he believes will receive 300 or more touches.

We can tell you Cummings says Giants rookie Saquon Barkley will be a fantasy football breakout player with 322 total touches this season.

Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, should immediately take first-team reps and be the answer the Giants have been looking for in the backfield. And with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury, opposing defenses won't be able to stack the box against New York's run game.

The first running backs selected in the draft the past two years -- Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette -- both went for over 300 touches in their rookie year, so don't be afraid to pick Barkley high in your drafts. He's a virtual lock to be a workhorse.

Another running back Cummings says will be a beast: Buffalo's LeSean McCoy.

Though the veteran back will be 30 before the season starts, Cummings isn't afraid of a huge decline this season. In fact, he's calling for Shady to record 354 touches, the third most of any back he's charted.

Cummings is also calling for a player coming off a frustrating 2017 campaign to return to workhorse status, and has identified another up-and-comer who is set to explode in 2018.

