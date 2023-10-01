After days of stress and uncertainty for Fantasy football players, Joe Burrow suited up for the Bengals on Monday Night Football last week. Any owners who held out hope that he'd play took a huge sigh of relief when Burrow took the field. He was far from his normal dominant self, completing 26 of 49 passes for 253 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, but he took advantage of playing with a talent like Ja'Marr Chase, who had 12 receptions for 141 yards. How should Fantasy football players feel about Bengals in their Week 4 Fantasy football lineups?

One player the model is high on this week: Saints tight end Taysom Hill. The do-everything player does more than just line up at tight end, as he leads New Orleans in rushing (91 yards). He's also caught two passes, completed another pass, and Hill's experience under center could provide his biggest Fantasy contribution in Week 4 with Derek Carr (throwing shoulder) questionable to play.

Hill operates as New Orleans' short-yardage back, often by taking snaps as a Wildcat-style quarterback. Alvin Kamara returns on Sunday, but last year, Hill had 12 carries and five rushing TDs inside the 10-yard-line compared to Kamara's eight attempts and two TDs. A bonus is that Hill should also find success as a receiving option since the Saints' opponent, the Buccaneers, have allowed the second-most receptions to opposing tight ends this year. The model slots Hill ahead of tight ends like T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews in its Week 4 Fantasy football TE rankings.

And a massive shocker: Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is coming off nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was started in 91% of CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues last week, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 35 at his position.

Evans has managed at least five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in all three games so far this season and is well on his way to a 10th consecutive 1,000-yard season, but he'll have a tough matchup against New Orleans in Week 4. In his last eight games against the Saints, Evans has 19 catches for 317 yards and two touchdowns. As a primary defender, Marshon Lattimore has only allowed six catches for 68 yards on 16 targets this season and he'll likely shadow Evans on Sunday in the Big Easy. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings.

