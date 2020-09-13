Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 28th 2019 Stats REC 58 TAR 93 REYDS 919 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.6 In most matchups, McLaurin figures to be a must-start. But the Eagles acquired cornerback Darius Slay and could stick him on McLaurin. When asked about Slay shadowing cornerbacks in July, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz basically said it depended on his other cornerbacks and if they could play outside if Slay had to play in the slot. Avonte Maddox has experience playing everywhere, but Nickell Robey-Coleman has been a slot cornerback basically his entire career. The Eagles might believe he'd have trouble lining up near the sideline. There was only one game last season when McLaurin played in the slot more than 13 snaps -- at Detroit, to get away from Slay. In that game, he had 30 yards on two catches when he was away from Slay and 42 yards on three catches over 10 targets against him. The Eagles know full well just how dangerous McLaurin is -- he scorched them for at least 125 yards and a score in each meeting in 2019 -- so expect them to blanket McLaurin quite a bit, even if Slay is on him. Tack on the Eagles pass rush getting to an under-protected Dwayne Haskins and there's some concern about McLaurin being amazing.