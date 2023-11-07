We're getting healthy in Week 10 with some significant players coming back from extended injury absences, including Kyler Murray, James Conner, David Montgomery and Deebo Samuel, among others. But with four prominent teams on a bye in Miami, Kansas City, Philadelphia and the Rams, we're missing a lot of top-tier talent.

Here are the players who are off in Week 10:

It's not fun trying to replace players of this caliber, but we have plenty of options for you on the waiver wire. While they might not perform to the same level of many of the players listed above, the goal is to find the best one-week option -- or maybe longer -- to keep you in the playoff hunt. So let's get to it.

You can also check out the full SportsLine Projection Model rankings, which include Dak Prescott as a top-three quarterback with Mahomes, Hurts and Tagovailoa off this week.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Matthew Stafford. Injuries: Jalen Hurts (knee), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Justin Fields (thumb), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Daniel Jones (knee), Tyrod Taylor (ribs), Jaren Hall (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee).

Jalen Hurts (knee), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Justin Fields (thumb), Ryan Tannehill (ankle), Daniel Jones (knee), Tyrod Taylor (ribs), Jaren Hall (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Kyler Murray (81 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (67 percent). Murray is going to start in Week 10 against Atlanta, and he offers immediate upside as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Make sure he's rostered, and you can even start him against the Falcons if needed. ... I've been hesitant to trust Wilson for most of this season, but you can add him and even start him in Week 10 at Buffalo. The Bills are struggling to stop quarterbacks lately as Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow each scored at least 23.9 Fantasy points in the past three games, and Wilson is a borderline No. 1 quarterback in this matchup.



Kyler Murray (81 percent rostered) and Russell Wilson (67 percent). Murray is going to start in Week 10 against Atlanta, and he offers immediate upside as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. Make sure he's rostered, and you can even start him against the Falcons if needed. ... I've been hesitant to trust Wilson for most of this season, but you can add him and even start him in Week 10 at Buffalo. The Bills are struggling to stop quarterbacks lately as Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow each scored at least 23.9 Fantasy points in the past three games, and Wilson is a borderline No. 1 quarterback in this matchup. Drop candidates: Jordan Love (77 percent rostered), Bryce Young (66 percent) and Daniel Jones (44 percent). Love has scored 19.6 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, and it's tough to trust him in one-quarterback leagues heading into Week 10 at Pittsburgh. ... I thought Young had a chance to be helpful in deeper one-quarterback leagues in Week 9 against Indianapolis, but that was a mistake. He was terrible with three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and you can go back to ignoring Young in all one-quarterback leagues, even against the Bears in Week 10. ... Jones' nightmare of a season got worse in Week 9 when he suffered a torn ACL, and now he's lost for the year. Hopefully, 2024 will be a better season for Jones -- if he remains the No. 1 quarterback for the Giants.



Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 1865 RUYDS 122 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.3 Mayfield has scored at least 20 Fantasy points in five of eight games this season, and he only has two outings with fewer than 18.2 Fantasy points this year. He's coming off consecutive games with at least 23 Fantasy points, and I like his matchup in Week 10 against Tennessee. While only two quarterbacks have scored more than 19.1 Fantasy points against the Titans, I expect Mayfield to post another quality stat line in this matchup. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1727 RUYDS 324 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.8 Dobbs was a hero for the Vikings in Week 9 when he came on for an injured Jaren Hall (concussion) and led Minnesota to 31-28 comeback victory after just joining the team last Tuesday via trade from Arizona. He scored 28.9 Fantasy points, which is the fourth time this year he's scored at least 27 Fantasy points, and he might have the most long-term appeal of the quarterbacks listed here, especially if Justin Jefferson (hamstring) returns soon. I don't love his matchup in Week 10 against the Saints, but Dobbs could surprise us again, especially since he's run for at least 41 yards in six games this year and has a rushing touchdown in three games in a row. He should be added in all one-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -1 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 13th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 500 RUYDS 13 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 21.6 As expected, Levis struggled in Week 9 at Pittsburgh following his amazing debut against Atlanta in Week 8. He scored 34.6 Fantasy points against the Falcons before crashing down to Earth against the Steelers with just 8.7 Fantasy points. He should rebound this week against the Buccaneers, who have been a mess against opposing quarterbacks over the past two games against Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud. That duo combined for 84.9 Fantasy points, and five quarterbacks on the season have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay this year. Levis is a borderline No. 1 quarterback in all leagues for Week 10, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Taylor Heinicke QB ATL Atlanta • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 443 RUYDS 34 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.6 Heinicke struggled in his first start against Minnesota in Week 9 with just 16.7 Fantasy points, but he didn't have Drake London (groin) in that matchup. I want to see how he does with a healthy receiving corps, and he has a favorable opponent in Week 10 at Arizona, who is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Hopefully, Heinicke performs well to keep the starting job for the rest of the season, and I consider him a sleeper for Week 10. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB in one-quarterback leagues. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -16 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 1% YTD Stats PAYDS 174 RUYDS 29 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 9 Adding DeVito is only for managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues who are stuck. He hasn't been good in two appearances over the past two games against the Jets and Raiders, scoring a combined 17.2 Fantasy points, but he's expected to start for the Giants with Daniel Jones (knee) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) out. He will likely struggle again in Week 10 at Dallas, and Matt Barkley could end up replacing DeVito as well. But for now, in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, add DeVito for 1 percent of your FAB.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman.

Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Darrell Henderson and Royce Freeman. Injuries: David Montgomery (ribs), Kyren Williams (ankle), De'Von Achane (knee), James Conner (knee), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe), Cam Akers (Achilles), Kendre Miller (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and Damien Harris (neck).

David Montgomery (ribs), Kyren Williams (ankle), De'Von Achane (knee), James Conner (knee), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe), Cam Akers (Achilles), Kendre Miller (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) and Damien Harris (neck). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyjae Spears (76 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (73 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (68 percent) and Khalil Herbert (67 percent). Herbert, as we've been saying here for weeks, should be added in all leagues. He's expected to return off injured reserve in Week 10, and he's a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues moving forward. ... Spears, Allgeier and McLaughlin are all high-level handcuffs that can also be used as flex options in deeper leagues. Allgeier has actually scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. And Spears has scored at least 6.2 PPR points in five games in a row. All three are an injury away from being must-start running backs in all leagues.



Tyjae Spears (76 percent rostered), Tyler Allgeier (73 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (68 percent) and Khalil Herbert (67 percent). Herbert, as we've been saying here for weeks, should be added in all leagues. He's expected to return off injured reserve in Week 10, and he's a borderline No. 2 running back in all leagues moving forward. ... Spears, Allgeier and McLaughlin are all high-level handcuffs that can also be used as flex options in deeper leagues. Allgeier has actually scored at least 11 PPR points in two of his past three games. And Spears has scored at least 6.2 PPR points in five games in a row. All three are an injury away from being must-start running backs in all leagues. Drop candidates: Dameon Pierce (92 percent), Miles Sanders (81 percent), Emari Demercado (65 percent) and Cam Akers (61 percent). Pierce missed Week 9 against Tampa Bay with an ankle injury, and we don't know when he's coming back. When healthy, Pierce has been one of the biggest busts this season since he's averaging just eight PPR points per game. ... Sanders once again played in a backup role behind Chuba Hubbard in Week 9 against the Colts, but Sanders posted a quality stat line with six carries for 39 yards and three catches for 22 yards on five targets. That was his best production since Week 3, and we'll see if that leads to more work moving forward. But I still have little interest in rostering Sanders if he's part of a timeshare on a bad team. ... Demercado missed Week 8 at Cleveland with a toe injury, and now James Conner (knee) is on his way back. If Conner is able to play in Week 10 against Atlanta then Demercado is worth dropping in all leagues. ... Akers suffered the second Achilles injury of his career, and he's done for the season. Hopefully he can make a speedy recovery like he did in 2021, and we'll see if he signs with a new team in 2024 since he's a free agent this offseason.



Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 138 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.6 We've been waiting for the Ravens to unleash Mitchell, and that happened in Week 9 against Seattle. While most of his production came in garbage time, Mitchell was electric with nine carries for 138 yards and a touchdown, including runs of 60 and 40 yards. It's doubtful he'll take away too much work from Gus Edwards moving forward, and even Justice Hill remains a roadblock to Mitchell getting enough touches to warrant starting him any time soon. But hopefully the Ravens saw something that allows Mitchell to become more of a factor, and he's worth stashing in all leagues for 10 percent of your FAB. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 170 REC 9 REYDS 52 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.5 For the second game in a row, Charbonnet played more snaps than Kenneth Walker III, and it's definitely something to monitor moving forward. The Seahawks are struggling offensively the past two games against Cleveland and Baltimore, and Pete Carroll could opt to make some changes, which might benefit Charbonnet. That said, I don't expect Charbonnet to overtake Walker any time soon, but I do want to stash Charbonnet on my bench just in case something happens in his favor. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Leonard Fournette RB BUF Buffalo • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Fournette wasn't activated off Buffalo's practice squad prior to Week 9 at Cincinnati, but I would expect a promotion soon if he's ready to play. The Bills need help in their backfield with James Cook and Latavius Murray not producing at a high level, and maybe Fournette can add something to Buffalo's struggling offense. It's worth stashing Fournette for 5 percent of your FAB to find out. As crazy as this sounds, he could end up being the best Bills running back by the end of the season. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 25 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.9 Gibson can actually be a flex option in PPR with his role over the past two games with five catches in each outing against Philadelphia and New England on 10 targets. He's scored at least 9.2 PPR points in each contest, and hopefully the Commanders continue to lean on him in the passing game. He also had six carries for 34 yards against the Patriots, and he would benefit in a big way if Brian Robinson Jr. were to miss any time. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 42 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Cam Akers (Achilles) is out for the season, and Chandler will now resume his role as the No. 2 running back in Minnesota behind Alexander Mattison. Chandler is just a handcuff right now, and he doesn't have more than four touches in any game this year, even before Akers joined the Vikings via trade from the Rams. But should something happen to Mattison, Chandler would be a borderline must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC SF -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 3 REYDS 2 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.7 I don't want to leave Mitchell on the waiver wire since he could be the ultimate lottery ticket this season. If you have an open roster spot, stash him just in case something were to happen to Christian McCaffrey. Mitchell is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Trayveon Williams RB CIN Cincinnati • #32

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CIN -7 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 4 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.1 Williams is worth stashing in deeper leagues as the No. 2 running back in Cincinnati behind Joe Mixon. Williams hasn't done much yet this year with three carries for 13 yards in Week 9 against Buffalo as his season high, but should something happen to Mixon then Williams would be a borderline must-start Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 277 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.6 Douglas is on the verge of a big game, and he should be rostered in all leagues. He has at least six targets in three games in a row, and he scored at least 10.5 PPR points in two of those outings. Kendrick Bourne (ACL) is out for the season, and Douglas should be viewed as the No. 1 receiver for Mac Jones moving forward. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against the Colts in Germany, and I would add Douglas for 10 percent of your FAB. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CIN -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 49 REYDS 300 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Boyd only had three catches for 56 yards on five targets in Week 9 against Buffalo, but prior to that he scored at least 13.6 PPR points in two games in a row against Seattle and San Francisco. Ja'Marr Chase (back) is banged up heading into Week 10 against Houston, and Joe Burrow might lean more on Boyd if Chase can't play against the Texans. Boyd is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 24 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 Johnston did nothing in Monday's game against the Jets with two catches for 14 yards on three targets, but none of the Chargers had a big game offensively in an easy 27-6 victory. With Josh Palmer (knee) on injured reserve, there's a chance for Johnston to start making plays, and hopefully he does moving forward. He showed some life in Week 8 against Chicago with five catches for 50 yards on six targets, and we'll see what happens in Week 10 against Detroit. If you have an open roster spot, stash Johnston for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BAL -6 O/U 37.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 33 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 The Ravens have been talking about getting Beckham more involved over the past few weeks, and he has two games with seven targets in his past three outings. He was finally productive in Week 9 against Seattle with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, although the scoring pass came from Tyler Huntley and not Lamar Jackson. Still, Beckham might start to emerge as a potential No. 3 Fantasy receiver if he continues to be involved in Baltimore, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BUF -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 19 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.2 Shakir is starting to be more involved in Buffalo's offense since Dawson Knox (wrist) got hurt, and Shakir is worth stashing in deeper leagues. In his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati, Shakir has 10 targets for 10 catches and 149 yards. He could emerge as a weekly No. 3 Fantasy receiver if he continues to get targets from Josh Allen, and I would add him for 1 percent of your FAB. Noah Brown WR HOU Houston • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 20 REYDS 267 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Brown has at least five targets in each of his past three games, but he blew up in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown on six targets. We'll see what he does moving forward, but he continues to benefit with Robert Woods (foot) being out. In deeper leagues, it's not a bad idea to stash Brown to see if C.J. Stroud continues to look in his direction, and Brown is worth 1 percent of your FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -16 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 33 REYDS 198 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.9 I wish Robinson had a better quarterback situation because he might emerge as a reliable No. 3 PPR receiver down the stretch, but it's hard to trust him with Daniel Jones (ACL) and Tyrod Taylor (ribs) out. Robinson was one of the rare bright spots for the Giants in Week 9 at the Raiders with four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he's now scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of his past four games. We'll see if Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley starts at quarterback for the Giants in Week 10 at Dallas, but Robinson is worth stashing for 1 percent of your FAB to see what develops.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

On a bye: Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee and Durham Smythe.

Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee and Durham Smythe. Injuries: T.J. Hockenson (ribs), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Cole Kmet (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

T.J. Hockenson (ribs), Dallas Goedert (forearm), Cole Kmet (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring). Check to see if available in shallow leagues: David Njoku (82 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (82 percent), Dalton Schultz (82 percent), Cole Kmet (82 percent) and Trey McBride (80 percent). There's a lot to like about all of these tight ends, and they would all be my first priority if available over the players listed below. I would rank them Ferguson, Schultz, Kmet, McBride and Njoku moving forward. ... Ferguson has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in each of his past two games, with 14 targets over that span. ... Schultz has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, including 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. ... Kmet has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, including two in a row with Tyson Bagent, and there's a chance Justin Fields (thumb) can return Thursday night against Carolina. ... McBride had a down game in Week 9 at Cleveland with three catches for 22 yards on five targets, but that was with Clayton Tune at quarterback. He likely gets a significant quarterback upgrade in Week 10 against Atlanta with Kyler Murray (knee) back, and I love the upside for McBride moving forward. ... Njoku has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in four of his past five outings. Hopefully, Deshaun Watson's shoulder holds up for the rest of the season, and Njoku can maintain his value as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues.



David Njoku (82 percent rostered), Jake Ferguson (82 percent), Dalton Schultz (82 percent), Cole Kmet (82 percent) and Trey McBride (80 percent). There's a lot to like about all of these tight ends, and they would all be my first priority if available over the players listed below. I would rank them Ferguson, Schultz, Kmet, McBride and Njoku moving forward. ... Ferguson has scored at least 14.7 PPR points in each of his past two games, with 14 targets over that span. ... Schultz has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, including 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets in Week 9 against Tampa Bay. ... Kmet has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in four of his past six games, including two in a row with Tyson Bagent, and there's a chance Justin Fields (thumb) can return Thursday night against Carolina. ... McBride had a down game in Week 9 at Cleveland with three catches for 22 yards on five targets, but that was with Clayton Tune at quarterback. He likely gets a significant quarterback upgrade in Week 10 against Atlanta with Kyler Murray (knee) back, and I love the upside for McBride moving forward. ... Njoku has scored a touchdown in consecutive games, and he has at least 10.4 PPR points in four of his past five outings. Hopefully, Deshaun Watson's shoulder holds up for the rest of the season, and Njoku can maintain his value as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. Drop candidates: Darren Waller (78 percent rostered). You should hold Waller if you have an IR spot, but there's no guarantee he returns to play this season given the mess for the Giants. He's out until at least Week 14 since the Giants have a bye in Week 13, and Waller won't be returning to Daniel Jones (knee), who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Add in this order:

Week 10 Waiver Priority List Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 46 REYDS 311 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Thomas didn't have a huge game in Week 9 at New England with four catches for 31 yards on six targets, but he has six targets in three games in a row and in four of his past five outings. He also scored at least 16.4 PPR points in two of his past five outings, and I love his involvement with Sam Howell. Thomas doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 10 at Seattle, but he's still worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues. He's worth adding where available for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 41 REYDS 277 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.1 The Patriots lost Kendrick Bourne (ACL) for the season in Week 8 and didn't have DeVante Parker (concussion) in Week 9 against Washington. That might have been why Henry had his most targets since Week 2 with seven, and he finished with four catches for 39 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. We'll see what happens moving forward, but it's worth adding Henry in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB to find out heading into Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. Henry could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ATL -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 31st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 422 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Smith made a huge play in Week 9 against Minnesota with a 60-yard touchdown catch that helped him finish with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on six targets. You can see what happens if you remove that play, and he's scored 5.7 PPR points or less in each of his two prior games to Week 9. But he's still outplayed Kyle Pitts all season, and it's hard to ignore his role in Atlanta's offense. I don't mind starting Smith in deeper leagues in Week 10 at Arizona, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TB -1 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 18th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 244 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Otton has at least six targets in three games in a row heading into Week 10 against Tennessee, and he scored at least 8.7 PPR points in each outing, with a monster game at Houston in Week 9. He had six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets against the Texans, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. He's worth adding in all leagues where you need a tight end for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 35 REYDS 249 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Musgrave finally scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 9 against the Rams with three catches for 51 yards on four targets. We'll see if that's a sign of things to come, and Christian Watson is dealing with several ailments after leaving the game against the Rams. Musgrave doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 10 at Pittsburgh, but he's not a bad speculative add in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 25 REYDS 167 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.2 We'll see if Everett can step up without Josh Palmer (knee) for the next three games, and Everett is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. He didn't do well in Week 9 at the Jets with two catches for 18 yards on two targets, but none of the Chargers stood out in an easy 27-6 victory. He missed Week 8 with a hip injury, but prior to that, Everett scored at least 10.8 PPR points in consecutive games. Hopefully he can get back to that level starting in Week 10 against Detroit.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Raiders (47 percent rostered) vs. NYJ

Seahawks (53 percent rostered) vs. WAS

Lions (40 percent rostered) at LAC

Colts (29 percent rostered) vs. NE