From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 16 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Ryan Tannehill and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth Walker, Rhamondre Stevenson and Dameon Pierce; receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Lockett and Chris Olave; tight ends Hayden Hurst and Noah Fant; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Falcons

RB Caleb Huntley (Achilles) - IR



G Chuma Edoga (knee) - Out

Ravens

Caleb Huntley is out for the season and while his usage was minimal, it does increase the ceiling for Tyler Allgeier, who saw a season high of 17 carries for 139 yards and one touchdown last week. Baltimore is one of the stronger run defenses in the league but Allgeier is still a flex option. Cordarrelle Patterson's carries have not exceeded 14 in recent weeks and his usage is the receiving game is minimal. He's difficult to trust and a low-end flex option at best.

For Baltimore, Tyler Huntley is questionable but is expected to get the start this week. Fantasy managers should monitor his status. Devin Duvernay is out for the season and Demarcus Robinson is now the WR1 for the Ravens. Robinson lacks upside but should see a enough targets to warrant a low-end flex option. Mark Andrews continues as a TE1. The Ravens added Sammy Watkins off waivers this week but Fantasy managers should avoid using him.

DFS impact

While Allgeier is an option in season-long leagues, he should be avoided in DFS with the tough matchup. Mark Andrews is a contrarian option priced down to just $5,500, a significant drop from Travis Kelce. This is an excellent matchup and lack of receiving options increases his upside. Demarcus Robinson is technically a value play at $4,000 but is risky in cash games.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Lions

Panthers

None

Both teams are relatively healthy and have no significant injury impacts in season-long or DFS.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bills

Bears

The Bills have a couple of low-end receivers who could return to action this week but this should not have a significant impact on Stefon Diggs or Gabe Davis. Isaiah McKenzie could see a reduction in targets but it's difficult to trust receivers in this game where winds could exceed 20 mph.

For the Bears, receiving options continue to be an issue with Claypool doubtful and St. Brown out. Cole Kmet led the team in targets in Week 15 and while the result was just six Fantasy points in PPR, Kmet should continue to be the first look for Justin Fields. Fantasy managers should monitor the potential return of Khalil Herbert. David Montgomery has had a minimum of 14 Fantasy points and as high as 24 in Herbert's absence. Montgomery is still an RB2 if Herbert returns but upside is limited.

DFS impact

Kmet is the only receiving option for the Bears and is priced at $4,400. The pricing is not ideal with Kmet can be used as a contrarian option.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Saints

Browns

The Saints have significant injuries to the receiving corps with Olave and Landry out. With this game expected to have the worst weather conditions of the weekend, Fantasy managers should seek receiving options on other teams. Juwan Johnson is the only potential receiving option in this game for the Saints. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill should see a boost in usage. Kamara is an RB2 with Hill as a low-end TE1 this week with high upside.

Chubb and Cooper missed practice this week while managing injuries but neither received a tag on Thursday, leaving both available for this game.

DFS impact

Kamara at $6,800 is an option with the Saints' receiving corps decimated and the major weather issues. Any passes in this game will likely be short dump-offs and Kamara could finally see an increase in his receiving role.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker (ankle, back) - Questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) - Questionable

WR Tyler Lockett (finger) - Out

WR Marquise Goodwin (wrist, ankle) - Questionable

TE Noah Fant (knee) - Questionable



SS Ryan Neal (knee) - Out

Chiefs

WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) - IR

There are multiple injuries for Fantasy managers to monitor for the Seahawks. Tyler Lockett is out and Marquise Goodwin steps up in his absence. Goodwin is expected to play but did not practice on Thursday so monitor his progress leading up to kickoff. Goodwin is a solid flex option in Lockett's absence, as he has four touchdowns this year and has had two games over 20 Fantasy points in PPR. The matchup with Kansas City should force increased volume for the Seahawks.

Kenneth Walker failed to practice all week and DeeJay Dallas logged two limited practices. It's possible that both running backs play. Walker is a solid RB2 if active. If Walker is out and Dallas plays, he's an RB3 and flex option. Fant is questionable but expected to play. He's had two 14-point Fantasy performances over the past three games.

Mecole Hardman will not return from IR this week so the Chiefs offense remains unchanged.

DFS impact

If active, Goodwin is a strong value play just just $4,300 on DraftKings.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Giants

OG Shane Lemieux (toe) - Out



CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Out



Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Out



OLB Eric Kendricks (hip) - Questionable

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) - Questionable



The Giants and Vikings have no major offensive injuries for Fantasy purposes. The Giants are without the same group of defensive players from Week 15 and the Vikings have questionable tags on two key players. Neither defensive unit is performing at a high level. Offensive players on both sides have significant upside this week given the matchup and lack of weather implications.

DFS impact

Players on both sides will likely be popular options this week with the game lacking weather concerns.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bengals

Patriots

Tee Higgins had multiple full practices this week and carries no injury designation. Hayden Hurst is questionable and while it's possible he plays, Fantasy managers should move other streaming options as Hurst's last full game was in Week 12.

The Patriots have a large list of players that must be monitored leading up to game time. Stevenson, Harris, Meyers and Thornton all logged limited practices this week. Stevenson played through last week's injury with 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. This week's matchup is tough, but Stevenson is an RB1 if active. It's difficult to trust any other Patriots offensive weapon.

DFS impact

Stevenson's practice tag continues to rise and he's the sixth most expensive quarterback on the Saturday slate at $7,100 on DraftKings. He's still a solid option despite the pricing and matchup. It's tough to pull any other Patriot as an option this week. Nelson Agholor has seen an increase in targets with the injuries at receiver but lacks upside.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Texans

Titans

There's an odd amount of information to cover in this game, considering the O/U of just 35.5. With Dameon Pierce out, Royce Freeman stepped up with 11 carries in his first game of the season. The Titans are a terrible matchup and no Texans running back is trustworthy. Nico Collins is officially out and Brandin Cooks could return this week after logging two full practices. Cooks is a flex option if active, given the Titans' struggles in the secondary. Chris Moore is only an option is Cooks is inactive.

The Titans are without Tannehill this week and Malik Willis will get the start. Treylon Burks could return this week but is no longer a viable start with Willis at quarterback. Willis has not completed more then six passes in a game this year despite making two starts.

DFS impact

The Titans secondary has struggled all season and they give up the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. If Cooks is active, he's a risky but potential high-upside option at just $4,900. He could be a strong value play in tournaments.

Derrick Henry will likely have well over 20 carries in this game with Willis at quarterback. Henry is behind only Christian McCaffrey in price at $8,600 on DraftKings but has the league's best matchup in a game where the Titans are very unlikely to push high pass volume.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Commanders

RB Antonio Gibson (foot) - Cleared

OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) - Out

DE Chase Young (knee) - Cleared

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable



49ers

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel again, so expect continued volume for McCaffrey, who logged a full practice on Thursday after being listed as limited throughout the week, and George Kittle. Brandon Aiyuk remains a risky option. Purdy was limited in practice all week but avoided a final injury designation.

DFS impact

The Commanders have been strong against the run and we'll see Chase Young return this week. But even as the most expensive running back on the main slate, McCaffrey is still a strong play.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) - Out

WR Zach Pascal (concussion) - Questionable

TE Dallas Goedert (Shoulder) - Cleared



Cowboys

The big news in this matchup is on the Eagles' side. Jalen Hurts is out, Gardner Minshew is in and Dallas Goedert returns to action. Given the weather concerns throughout the NFL and injuries at the position, Minshew is a low-end QB1 this week with a full arsenal of weapons.

DFS impact

Minshew is just $4,800 on DraftKings. Dallas has struggled defensively in recent games and if Minshew can put up a solid performance, he's one of the stronger value plays at quarterback this week.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Raiders

Steelers

The Raiders are fairly healthy on offense this week and in a generally good matchup with an inconsistent Pittsburgh defense. For the Steelers, Kenny Pickett returns to action in an excellent matchup with one of the worse defenses in the league. Pickett is a streaming option this week given the matchup. The only player to monitor is Diontae Johnson, who failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday and is at risk of missing Week 16. If Johnson is inactive, George Pickens gets a significant boost as a high-end flex option.

DFS impact

Given the Raiders struggles on defense, all Steelers are viable options. Pickens becomes a very interesting play if Johnson is out.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Packers

Dolphins

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Broncos

Rams

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Chargers

Colts

Analysis coming soon.