Fantasy Football Week 16 Injury Report: Todd Gurley, DeAndre Hopkins the biggest question marks

Championship Week has arrived in many leagues, while others are still fighting through their semi-final rounds this weekend. As is often the case this time of year, key injuries, especially at quarterback and wide receiver, serve as the proverbial lump of coal in many Fantasy owners' stockings. With so much riding on Week 16 outcomes, let's take a look at the latest medical outlook for all of the players that could potentially gift-wrap you a Fantasy title:

QUARTERBACKS

This week's new marquee quarterback absence is Cam Newton, who was shut down after the quarterback struggled with his ailing throwing shoulder for multiple weeks. Enter Taylor Heinicke, who had 14,959 passing yards and a 132:39 TD:INT on his resume from his four years at Old Dominion. Heinicke even has a little Newton to his game, at least near the goal line, as he also compiled 22 rushing touchdowns during his college career. However, he'll come into Sunday's divisional battle versus the Falcons (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) having thrown all of five regular-season NFL passes. His insertion into the starting lineup downgrades the Panthers' pass catchers overall, with one notable exception — Christian McCaffrey, who could see at least a slight uptick in his already robust pass-catching volume while serving as the second-year signal-caller's safety valve.

Carson Wentz (back) will miss a second straight game for the Eagles Sunday against the Texans. Nick Foles will once again be under center in a key contest for Philadelphia's postseason hopes. Foles evoked memories of 2017's late-season Cinderella run while leading a road upset of the Rams last Sunday night. The effect of the switch at quarterback seemed to benefit Alshon Jeffery the most, as the veteran wideout racked up a season-high 160 yards while equaling a season best with eight receptions.

The Lions' Matthew Stafford (back) is questionable for a third straight game heading into a Week 16 divisional clash against the Vikings. Stafford once again practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to suit up despite Detroit's lack of postseason aspirations. Veteran Matt Cassell would step in should Stafford suffer an unexpected setback.

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

The Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones (illness) is questionable to face the Rams on Sunday after only turning in a limited Friday practice this week. Veteran Jermaine Gresham, who has just nine receptions (on 12 targets) for 94 yards in 12 games this season, would take over primary tight end duties if Seals-Jones can't go.

The Broncos' Matt LaCosse (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Raiders after wrapping up the week with a pair of limited practices. If LaCosse is ultimately ruled out, Brian Parker, who has three receptions (on seven targets) for 23 yards over 11 games, would be the next man up.

The Cowboys placed Geoff Swaim (wrist) on injured reserve this past week. Dalton Schwartz and Blake Jarwin will continue to serve as Dallas' top two tight ends.

KICKERS

The Jaguars' Josh Lambo (groin) remains out in Week 16 against the Dolphins. Kai Forbath, who drilled field-goal attempts of 33 and 41 yards and also was true on his lone extra-point in Week 15 versus the Redskins, will once again handle placekicking duties for Jacksonville.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cardinals' Patrick Peterson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Rams after missing practice Friday.

The Cowboys' Anthony Brown (back) is questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday after missing practice Friday.

The Raiders' Gareon Conley (concussion) is questionable for a Christmas Eve battle with the Broncos on Monday night.

The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable to face the Seahawks on Sunday night after working back to a limited practice Friday.

The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (hip) is questionable for Sunday night's showdown against the Chiefs but finished the week with two full practices.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but turned in three limited practices this week after missing the last two games.

The Eagles' Sidney Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (hip) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle against the Eagles.

The Raiders' Daryl Worley (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's divisional battle against the Broncos.

Safeties

The Browns' Jabril Peppers (neck) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Bengals but did work back to a limited practice Friday.

The Jets' Daryl Roberts (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Packers.

The Buccaneers' Justin Evans (toe) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Dolphins' T.J. McDonald (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's conference battle against the Jaguars.

The Seahawks' Bradley McDougald (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's interconference clash against the Chiefs. Teammate Tedric Thompson (chest) has been ruled out.

The Colts' Clayton Geathers (knee) will not play in Week 16 against the Giants. Teammate Mike Mitchell (calf) is considered questionable.

The 49ers' placed Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) on injured reserve on Friday.

Defensive Linemen

Linebackers

The Dolphins' Kiko Alonso (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but turned in three limited practices this week.

The Bengals' Jordan Evans (ankle) will not play versus the Browns in Week 16. Teammate Vontaze Burfict (concussion) is questionable.

The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Jets' Jordan Jenkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt versus the Packers.

The Lions' Devon Kennard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Vikings.

The Cowboys' Sean Lee (hamstring) is questionable to face the Buccaneers in Week 16 but is expected to play according to reports.

The Giants' Alec Ogletree (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle versus the Colts.

The Colts' Anthony Walker (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

