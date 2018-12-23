Fantasy Football Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Let Baker Mayfield lead you to a championship

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The time is now. Championship week. It's here. You did it.

Now, you just need to win one more game.

Are you ready? Excited? Nervous?

I'm sure there are plenty of emotions you're dealing with. After all, there's a lot on the line. But don't worry.

You drafted a great team. Made the right waiver wire moves and trades. You've done your job.

The only thing left is for your players to show up. And that's out of your control.

Just do your homework this week. Look at the matchups, the situations for your players, and set your lineup with confidence. Then sit back, and hopefully the outcome is great.

Hopefully, when Week 16 is over, you can call yourself a champion. Good luck.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Start of the Week

The last time Baker Mayfield played the Bengals in Week 12, he had revenge on his mind. After all, he was facing his former head coach Hue Jackson, who was hired as a special assistant to Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis after he was fired by the Browns.

Mayfield put on a show that day with the best performance of his rookie season. He scored 34 Fantasy points behind 258 passing yards and four touchdowns. Mayfield also took a shot at Jackson after the game, calling him fake.

Ready for Round 2?

Well, it happens this week, and Mayfield expects a tough test by the Bengals. I'm expecting Mayfield to respond with another strong performance on the field.

He's scored 15 Fantasy points in each of his past three games, but he had some tough matchups at Houston, vs. Carolina and at Denver. The Bengals don't pose the same challenge since they allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season.

Nine quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this year, including Mayfield, and this will be the final home game of his rookie campaign. I'm expecting fireworks in Cleveland, and Mayfield should torture Jackson one more time.

I'm starting Mayfield over: Philip Rivers (vs. BAL), Lamar Jackson (vs. LAC), Kirk Cousins (at DET), Josh Allen (at NE) and Jameis Winston (at DAL)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.0 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan has taken advantage of favorable matchups of late, and this one against the Panthers qualifies (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . He's scored at least 24 Fantasy points in five of his past seven starts, and the two games where he failed to hit that total were against Dallas in Week 11 and Baltimore in Week 13. He scored 33 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 2, and he has 590 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his past two games at Carolina. The Panthers also come into this game allowing an average of 21.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season. 22.2 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB Goff has been awful for the past three games, scoring a combined 19 Fantasy points against Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia, but he will bounce back in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He scored 20 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 2, and two of the past four quarterbacks against the Cardinals have scored at least 27 Fantasy points. I'm expecting Rams coach Sean McVay to make sure Goff gets back on track with the playoffs approaching, and look for him to correct his recent woes, which is good news for Fantasy owners. 20.8 projected points Mitchell Trubisky Chicago Bears QB Trubisky, as expected, took advantage of the matchup against the Packers in Week 8, scoring 22 Fantasy points. It was his best Fantasy outing since Week 10, and he should build on that performance this week against the 49ers. Four of the past five quarterbacks against San Francisco have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, and I like Trubisky as a low-end starting option in this matchup on the road. 21.8 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson scored 22 Fantasy points in Week 15 at San Francisco, and he rebounded from a down performance in Week 14 against Minnesota when he scored just eight points. He's averaging 21.7 Fantasy points at home this season in six games, and the Chiefs have allowed four quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points. I'm hoping for a shootout between these two teams, and Wilson has top-three upside given the matchup at home. 23.2 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott picked an inopportune time to have his worst game of the season in Week 15 at Indianapolis. He scored just six Fantasy points, as the Colts were able to shut out the Cowboys. I'm sticking with Prescott this week in a much better matchup against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season. And at home, he's averaging 24.7 Fantasy points per game in his past six outings. Prescott should be considered a low-end starting option in most leagues in Week 16.

Sleepers

Sam Darnold (vs. GB): Darnold had his best game of the season in Week 15 against Houston with 24-of-38 passing for 253 yards and two touchdowns, along with 35 rushing yards. He has the chance for a solid encore at home in Week 16 against the Packers, who have nothing to play for and have struggled on defense most of the season, especially on the road. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 22 Fantasy points, with the lone exception Josh Rosen in Week 13. Darnold is a great streaming option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week.

Derek Carr (vs. DEN): Carr was a letdown in Week 15 at Cincinnati since he scored just 15 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak of him scoring at least 22 points. He should have the chance to rebound at home in Week 16 against the Broncos, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the secondary. Carr has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of his past four games at home, and this could be the Raiders last game in Oakland. Denver also has allowed multiple touchdowns in the past two games against Nick Mullens and Baker Mayfield.

Nick Foles (vs. HOU): Foles didn't have a great Fantasy game in Week 15 at the Rams, but he played well, completing 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He only scored eight Fantasy points, but he could be an option in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues in Week 16 against Houston. The Texans are playing consecutive road games this week, and Darnold just had a solid outing against this defense in Week 15.

Sit 'Em 18.4 projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston had his three-game streak of scoring at least 22 Fantasy points get snapped in Week 15 at Baltimore. He scored just four Fantasy points, and he was held to 157 passing yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. I don't expect him to get back on track in Week 16 at Dallas, and the Cowboys have allowed just one quarterback in their past five games to score more than 20 Fantasy points. Andrew Luck, for example, was limited to just nine Fantasy points in Week 15. I would avoid Winston in most formats this week. 18.8 projected points Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB In five games as a starter for the Ravens, Jackson is averaging just 18.4 Fantasy points per game. He has two games with at least 21 Fantasy points and three games at 18 points or less, and it's hard to expect a dominant performance given the body of work that we've seen thus far. He's limited as a passer right now, and most of his production has come from his rushing totals. The Chargers allow an average of just 17.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and I would only use Jackson in two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. 15.6 projected points Nick Mullens San Francisco 49ers QB Mullens has been a respectable Fantasy quarterback since taking over for C.J. Beathard in Week 9. Including that game, Mullens has at least 23 Fantasy points in three of six outings, but he should struggle this week against the Bears. Chicago allows an average of just 15.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and only one quarterback in the Bears' past eight games has scored 20 Fantasy points, which was Kirk Cousins in Week 11. In their past two games, Chicago has held Aaron Rodgers and Goff to a combined 11 Fantasy points. 23.0 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Going back on the road isn't a good thing for Cousins, even in an easy matchup against the Lions. He's scored 42 Fantasy points in his past three road games combined, and he only scored eight Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 9. Also, under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, it's clear the Vikings want to run the ball more, as evidenced by what happened in Week 15 against Miami. Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray combined for 34 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns against the Dolphins, while Cousins was limited to just 21 passing attempts. He shouldn't have to throw much again in Week 16, which limits his upside, and he's only worth starting in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues.

Bust Alert



Allen is on a tear coming into Week 16 at New England. In his past four games, he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points per game over that span, and clearly his rushing production is the biggest reason. He has at least seven Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in his past four outings, with three rushing touchdowns, as well as three games with at least 99 rushing yards. But it could be tough to trust him in Week 16 at New England. The Patriots will make things difficult for Allen and will likely limit his rushing ability, forcing him to throw. Since he's yet to top 245 passing yards in a game and has four interceptions in his past three outings, it might take a career effort for him to deliver a strong performance. I'm fine with Allen in two-quarterback and super-flex leagues this week, but I'm hesitant to start him in one-quarterback formats at New England.

Running backs

Start 'Em 13.0 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB I love the set-up for Carson in Week 16 against the Chiefs (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) and nearly made him the Start of the Week for the second time this season. When he had that designation in Week 13, he was the No. 21 running back in PPR, but I have much higher expectations this week. He comes into this matchup with at least 12 PPR points in five games in a row, including 25 points in Week 15 at San Francisco. He had 22 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown, as well as six catches for 29 yards on six targets against the 49ers, and it helped that Rashaad Penny (knee) was out. We'll see if Penny returns this week, and Mike Davis will still get touches in a reserve role. But this is now consecutive games for Carson with at least 22 total touches, and the Chiefs are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs on the season. Carson has top-five upside in Week 16. 14.3 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB While his performance in Week 14 might be considered a fluke, you can't ignore his workload – or production – now. He had 17 carries for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars in Week 14, and he followed it up with 33 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 15. For those of you counting at home, that's 50 carries for 408 yards (8.2 yards per carry) and six touchdowns over the past two games. Wow. He also has scored a touchdown in six of his past eight games, and he should have success against Washington, which has allowed four running backs to either score or gain 100 total yards in the past five games. 12.1 projected points Marlon Mack Indianapolis Colts RB Mack had the biggest surprise performance for me in Week 15 against Dallas with 27 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, as well as one catch for 10 yards on one target. The return of center Ryan Kelly helped Mack set a career high in rushing, which sets up well for Week 16 against the Giants. It's well documented by now that the Giants have allowed a running back to score in every game but one, which was Washington in Week 14. And since trading defensive tackle Damon Harrison prior to Week 8, six running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Giants in the past seven games. 12.1 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Coleman should get a bump in touches in Week 16 against the Panthers with Ito Smith (knee) out for the season. In two games prior to Week 15 against Arizona, Smith was getting more work than Coleman, but Coleman exploded against the Cardinals after Smith was injured. He had 11 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he should have the chance to stay hot at Carolina. The Panthers have allowed a running back to score in six games in a row, and Coleman was a star against Carolina in Week 2 with 16 carries for 107 yards, as well as four catches for 18 yards on four targets. He's also scored a touchdown in each of his past two trips to Carolina over the past two seasons. 9.4 projected points Sony Michel New England Patriots RB Michel is due for a big game after struggling with his Fantasy production in the past three weeks. He's scored a combined 17 PPR points in his past three outings against Minnesota, Miami and Pittsburgh despite getting 40 carries for 179 yards (4.5 yards per carry) over that span. He lost three short-area touchdowns to fullback James Develin in those three games, as well as additional carries to Rex Burkhead -- James White will continue to get work in his usual role -- but Michel should rebound against the Bills. He's averaging 15.8 PPR points in four home games this season, with four touchdowns in New England. And Buffalo has allowed a running back to score in eight games in a row coming into Week 16, with 12 total touchdowns allowed to the position over that span.

Sleepers

Damien Williams (at SEA): The reason Williams is listed here instead of as a must-start option is due to the uncertainty of Spencer Ware (hamstring) playing in Week 16. If Ware is out again then start Williams in all leagues after his performance in Week 15 against the Chargers when he had 10 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, along with six catches for 74 yards on six targets. He also had two touchdowns in Week 14 against Baltimore with Ware healthy for that outing. And Seattle has allowed a running back to score at least 14 PPR points in eight games in a row.

Elijah McGuire (vs. GB): McGuire has stepped up in the past two weeks with Isaiah Crowell (toe) hurt. He's scored in consecutive games since Crowell first got hurt in Week 14 at Buffalo, and he has 35 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns, as well as six catches for 52 yards on eight targets over that span. Trenton Cannon will get some work in tandem with McGuire, but it's clear that McGuire will be the featured running back in Week 16 against the Packers. And Green Bay has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in seven of the past eight games.

Jamaal Williams (at NYJ): Aaron Jones (knee) is out for the season, so we should see Williams once again in a featured role for the Packers. Williams played well in Week 15 at Chicago after Jones got hurt with 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 42 yards on five targets. Williams started the first two games of the season with Jones suspended and struggled, scoring a combined 13 PPR points against Chicago and Minnesota. But this is a much easier matchup against the Jets, who have allowed four touchdowns to running backs in their past five games.

Kalen Ballage (vs. JAC): With Frank Gore (foot) out, the Dolphins appear ready to give Ballage a big role, ahead of Kenyan Drake. It's a little odd that Drake isn't expected to get more touches, but Ballage took over for Gore in Week 15 at Minnesota and played well. He had 12 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for minus-2 yards. I'm still expecting Drake to get a slight bump in his workload, but he's had nine total touches or less in three games in a row coming into Week 16. Gore had at least 13 total touches in five of his past six games prior to Week 15, and that's the workload Ballage could get. It's a tough matchup against Jacksonville, but Ballage is worth using as a flex option in Week 16.

Mike Davis (vs. KC): As much as I like Carson as a must-start option this week, I would also use Davis as a flex, especially in PPR. In Week 15 against the 49ers, with Penny out, Davis had five carries for 21 yards, as well as eight catches for 63 yards on eight targets. The Seahawks are likely going to be in a high-scoring affair with the Chiefs, and Davis will be vital in the passing game. Kansas City is tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 88 for the season.

Sit 'Em 8.4 projected points Adrian Peterson Washington Redskins RB I'm still not trusting Peterson in Week 16 given his offensive line woes and quarterback situation with Josh Johnson starting. Washington is too challenged offensively, and Tennessee just shut down Saquon Barkley in Week 15 with his worst game of the season at nine PPR points on 56 total yards. In Peterson's past four games, he has one outing with more than nine PPR points, and it was because of a 90-yard touchdown run in Week 13 at Philadelphia. Yes, he can always do something like that again, but he's battling a shoulder injury and likely tired legs at his age (33) this late in the season. Tennessee also hasn't allowed a running back to score in three games in a row. 8.7 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin was a dud in Week 15 at Cincinnati with nine carries for 39 yards and no catches. It snapped a three-game scoring streak for Martin, but he's now gone two games in a row without any catches. This matchup won't be easy against the Broncos, even at home, and Denver hasn't allowed a running back to score on the ground since Week 6, with only one receiving touchdown allowed to Kareem Hunt in Week 8 over that span. Jalen Richard will continue to take touches away from Martin, especially in the passing game, and he's just a flex option at best in Week 16. 6.4 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber is finishing the season strong with a touchdown in four of his past five games, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games over that span. But he's still limited in the passing game with just three catches for 6 yards on five targets in his past three outings, and I expect the Cowboys run defense to be much better at home in Week 16 after getting embarrassed in Week 15 at Indianapolis. For the season, Dallas is in the top 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs, so Barber should have minimal production this week, especially if he fails to score. 7.8 projected points Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB Adams fought through a back injury in Week 15 at the Rams and managed to score a touchdown, but he finished with just 15 carries for 28 yards and no catches for the fourth game in a row. He should be fine for Week 16 against Houston, but the Eagles will likely continue to use Darren Sproles, as well as Wendell Smallwood, which hurts Adams. And his lack of work in the passing game hurts his overall production, especially when he fails to score, and he has a combined 19 PPR points in his past three outings. The Texans have allowed a running back to score in three games in a row, but it's tough to trust Adams as a Fantasy starter if you're depending on a touchdown to boost his Fantasy production. 13.7 projected points Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB Breida is expected to play in Week 16 against the Bears despite dealing with an ankle injury (again). He played well in Week 15 against Seattle with 17 carries for 50 yards, as well as five catches for 46 yards on five targets, but he's clearly not 100 percent. And this is a tough matchup against the Bears, who are in the top five in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs for the season. Only three running backs have scored rushing touchdowns against Chicago this year, and Breida will also share touches with Jeff Wilson. Breida is just a flex option in most leagues against the Bears this week.

Bust Alert

Fournette is dealing with a foot injury again, which is something to monitor heading into Sunday. But if he plays as expected, it's hard to trust him, even with a great matchup against the Dolphins. The offensive line in Jacksonville is a disaster due to injuries, and Cody Kessler isn't helping the offense at quarterback. In his past two games against Tennessee and Washington, Fournette has scored a combined 13 PPR points. He lost carries to David Williams in Week 15 against Washington, possibly because of his foot, but this isn't the week to trust Fournette, even against the Dolphins. The Jaguars are limping to the finish line on the season, and Fournette could leave you with minimal production in a key spot.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 16.1 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman's track record against the Bills is impressive, and he should deliver again in Week 16 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV) . He had nine catches for 104 yards on 10 targets in Week 8 at Buffalo, and he has at least 16 PPR points in four of his past five games against the Bills. He's coming off another strong performance in Week 15 against the Steelers with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets, and he's carrying this receiving corps for the Patriots right now. You won't get any complaints here based on his production in 2018. 11.4 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR Anderson has come alive the past two weeks, and he's worth trusting as a starting Fantasy option in Week 16 against the Packers. In Week 15 against Houston, Anderson had seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. This was after he had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 14 at Buffalo. Sam Darnold is leaning on Anderson like we hoped to see all season, and he should do well against the Packers. Green Bay is playing consecutive road games after losing at Chicago in Week 15, and the Packers have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past five weeks. 11.3 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson has turned things around the past three weeks, and he's become a viable Fantasy option in all leagues. He has 26 targets for 22 catches and 233 yards, and he's scored at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three outings. This week, he's facing a Broncos secondary that is decimated by injuries, and seven receivers have scored at least 12 PPR points against Denver in the past five games, with seven touchdowns allowed to the position over that span. It might seem risky to trust Nelson given his overall body of work in 2018, but his recent production should make you feel comfortable enough to consider him as a low-end starting option in all leagues, especially PPR. 13.3 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Kendall Fuller (wrist) might play in Week 16 against the Seahawks, which would be a surprise, but a nice boost to the Kansas City secondary. Still, I'm sticking with Lockett and Doug Baldwin (13.6 projected points) this week. Lockett has now gone two games in a row without scoring, which is the first time that's happened all season. And his performance against the 49ers with just seven PPR points was the first time since Week 9 that he failed to score at least 11 PPR points. But he should rebound against the Chiefs, who have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games. Baldwin also just had his best game of the season with four catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on six targets at San Francisco, and he would benefit the most if Fuller is out. Both Seattle receivers are worth starting in all leagues. 13.4 projected points Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia Eagles WR Jeffery and Nick Foles have a solid rapport, and that should again be on display in Week 16 against the Texans. Jeffery had eight catches for 160 yards on eight targets at the Rams last week. And going back to last season, including the playoffs, Jeffery now has four games in seven tries with either a touchdown or at least 100 receiving yards with Foles under center. Jeffery also might be getting hot after he had six catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 14 at Dallas. We hope he can finish the season strong, and Houston has allowed seven receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards in the past four games.

Sleepers

Robert Foster (at NE): Foster has quietly been on a tear since Week 10, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 16 at New England. In his past five games, Foster has at least 13 PPR points in four, including three games with more than 100 receiving yards, as well as two touchdowns. He has 13 targets in his past two games against the Jets and Lions, and he finished with 11 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in those outings. In their past five games, six receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Patriots.

Mike Williams (vs. BAL): Williams is listed here with the chance that Keenan Allen (hip) is out against the Ravens. And we saw the upside for Williams last week at Kansas City after Allen got hurt. He had season highs in targets (nine) and receptions (seven), and he finished with 76 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a 19-yard rushing score. It won't be easy against Baltimore, but if Williams can be the focal point for Philip Rivers, you should start him in all leagues. And Tyrell Williams would also get a boost if Allen is out. Tyrell Williams had six catches for 71 yards on 12 targets after Allen got hurt against the Chiefs.

Antonio Callaway (vs. CIN): Callaway has either 80 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of his past four games, including Week 12 at Cincinnati when he had four catches for 62 yards and a score on five targets. Baker Mayfield is leaning on Callaway with at least five targets in three of his past four outings, and he can be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week against the Bengals at home. A receiver has scored at least 14 PPR points against Cincinnati in each of the past four games.

DaeSean Hamilton (at OAK): In PPR leagues, Hamilton could be considered a must-start option given his production over the past two games. In the first two games without Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles), Hamilton has 21 targets for 14 catches, 93 yards and one touchdown. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in each game over that span, and he should continue to be a favorite target for Case Keenum against the Raiders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to opposing receivers in their past five games.

Tre'Quan Smith (vs. PIT): I'm taking a flier on Smith as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week since he's back at home. In his past two home games in Week 9 against the Rams and Week 11 against Philadelphia, he has 12 catches for 180 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets. He missed Week 12 against Atlanta with a toe injury and then spent the past three weeks on the road, but I'll take a flier on him in deeper leagues this week against Pittsburgh. The Steelers have allowed five receivers to either score or gain at least 90 receiving yards in their past four games.

Bust Alert

Golladay snapped out of his two-game funk in Week 15 at Buffalo with seven catches for 146 yards on eight targets. Prior to that, he had five catches for 55 yards on 12 targets against the Rams and Cardinals. He already faced Minnesota in Week 9 and finished with three catches for 46 yards on four targets, and he should see a lot of Rhodes this week, which is a tough matchup. The Vikings are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they have only given up nine touchdowns to the position all season. Golladay is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in most leagues.

Tight ends



Start 'Em 11.2 projected points Evan Engram New York Giants TE It appears like Odell Beckham (quadriceps) will be out again in Week 16 at Indianapolis. That's good news for Engram. In the past two games without Beckham, Engram was a standout Fantasy option with 11 catches for 152 yards on 17 targets against Washington and Tennessee. He has 25 PPR points over that span, and the Colts allow the most receiving yards to tight ends for the season (1,017) and the second-most receptions to the position (88). Engram should finish as a top 10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 16. 9.3 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku had one of his best games of the season in Week 12 at Cincinnati with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on five targets, which is good for 17 PPR points. Since then, he's combined for just 15 PPR points in three games, so he's due for a big outing. The Bengals are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and Oakland's Lee Smith just scored against Cincinnati last week. 11.3 projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate was a disappointment in Week 15 at Baltimore with one catch for 9 yards on two targets, but he should rebound against Dallas. Four tight ends have scored against the Cowboys in their past seven games, and Brate scored in two of his past four outings. He's touchdown dependent, but I expect him to find the end zone in Week 16. He's a low-end starting option in all leagues.

Sleepers

Chris Herndon (vs. GB): Herndon has gone six games in a row without scoring a touchdown, but he's essentially the No. 2 receiver in this offense behind Robby Anderson. And this week, Herndon is facing a Packers defense that has nothing to play for in this game on the road. Green Bay has allowed a tight end to score in two of the past five games, including Trey Burton in Week 15. And two tight ends in the past four games against the Packers -- Kyle Rudolph in Week 12 and Burton last week -- have scored 13 PPR points. Herndon is a low-end starting option in all leagues in Week 16.

Blake Jarwin (vs. TB): Jarwin has become the No. 3 receiving option in Dallas behind Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott, especially with Cole Beasley (foot) hurt. He has seven targets in each of the past two games against Philadelphia and Indianapolis, and he's converted them into 11 catches for 101 yards, which is good for a combined 20 PPR points over that span. This week, he's facing a Tampa Bay defense that has struggled with tight ends for most of the season. There have been 13 tight ends with at least four targets against the Buccaneers this year, and 11 have scored at least eight PPR points. If Jarwin continues to be involved in the offense and can score at least eight PPR points, that would put him in the mix as a low-end starter in Week 16.

Matt LaCosse (at OAK): LaCosse is worth a flier in deeper leagues given the matchup with the Raiders. Oakland leads the NFL in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, and LaCosse is coming off a game where he was featured in Week 15 against Cleveland. He had a season-high six targets against the Browns and finished with four catches for 43 yards. In Week 2 against the Raiders, Case Keenum leaned on his tight ends, which were Jake Butt and Jeff Heuerman at the time, for six catches for 58 yards on nine targets. LaCosse will hopefully get a healthy number of targets again this week, and he's a low-end starter in deeper leagues.

Sit 'Em 7.6 projected points Ian Thomas Carolina Panthers TE Maybe we see Taylor Heinicke lean on Thomas now that Cam Newton (shoulder) is out, but I'm not trusting Thomas this week against the Falcons. He struggled against the Saints in Week 15 with two catches for 14 yards on four targets, and Atlanta has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 6. Aside from Christian McCaffrey, all the Panthers will be risky Fantasy options without Newton. 9.2 projected points Kyle Rudolph Minnesota Vikings TE Rudolph hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3, and he's been held to single digits in PPR points in nine of his past 10 games. It's been a frustrating season for Rudolph in terms of his Fantasy production, and you can't trust him in Week 16. Against the Lions in Week 9, Rudolph had just two catches for 28 yards on two targets. It wouldn't be a surprise if he was in that range again, and you should bench Rudolph in all leagues this week. 5.8 projected points Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Davis struggled with Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) out in Week 15 at Jacksonville with two catches for 16 yards on three targets. He left the game to be checked for a concussion, but he returned and still had minimal production. Reed is likely out again in Week 16 at Tennessee, but you can't trust Davis in this matchup. The Titans allow the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends for the season, and they have yet to allow a tight end to score in 2018.

Bust Alert

McDonald scored a touchdown in Week 15 against New England, but he's still scored nine PPR points or less in four games in a row. He's touchdown dependent for his Fantasy production, but the Saints have allowed just four touchdowns to tight ends for the season. The high for receiving yards for a tight end against New Orleans is 54, which was done by O.J. Howard back in Week 1. The Saints make things tough on tight ends, and McDonald should have minimal production in Week 16.

Defense/Special teams

Start 'Em

Titans (vs. WAS) – 11.4 projected points

The Titans have allowed just nine points in their past two games against Jacksonville and the Giants, including a shutout against New York in Week 15. They have seven sacks over that span, and this should be another rough game for the Washington offense, especially on the road. Washington has scored 16 points or less in three games in a row against Philadelphia, the Giants and Jacksonville, and the Redskins have allowed at least three sacks in seven games in a row.

Sleepers

Dolphins (vs. JAC): The Jaguars have scored a combined 28 points over their past three games, and the offensive line and quarterback situation is a mess. Cody Kessler has been sacked 10 times in the past two games, and Jacksonville has allowed at least three sacks in five games in a row. The Dolphins might get cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) back this week, which will help their defense, but this is all about the Jaguars offense and their inability to score.

The Jaguars have scored a combined 28 points over their past three games, and the offensive line and quarterback situation is a mess. Cody Kessler has been sacked 10 times in the past two games, and Jacksonville has allowed at least three sacks in five games in a row. The Dolphins might get cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) back this week, which will help their defense, but this is all about the Jaguars offense and their inability to score. Browns (vs. CIN): The Browns defense was impressive in Week 15 at Denver with 16 points allowed, two interceptions and two sacks. And they should build on that performance this week against the Bengals, who are down A.J. Green (toe), Tyler Boyd (knee) and Andy Dalton (thumb). The Bengals have scored 21 points or less in five of the past six games, and they allowed seven sacks in two games prior to facing the Raiders in Week 15.

The Browns defense was impressive in Week 15 at Denver with 16 points allowed, two interceptions and two sacks. And they should build on that performance this week against the Bengals, who are down A.J. Green (toe), Tyler Boyd (knee) and Andy Dalton (thumb). The Bengals have scored 21 points or less in five of the past six games, and they allowed seven sacks in two games prior to facing the Raiders in Week 15. Falcons (at CAR): We'll see if Taylor Heinicke can turn things around for the Panthers offense with Cam Newton (shoulder) out, but this should be a tough game for Carolina's offense, especially if Atlanta can contain Christian McCaffrey. The Falcons defense had a dominant performance in Week 15 against Arizona with seven sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. And the Panthers have scored 20 points or less in three games in a row.

Sit 'Em

Ravens (at LAC) – 5.8 projected points

The Ravens defense has been solid all season and has posted some huge numbers of late, especially against Oakland in Week 12, Atlanta in Week 13 and Tampa Bay in Week 15. But they struggled in Week 14 at Kansas City and should have another bad outing this week at the Chargers. While the Chiefs sacked Philip Rivers five times last week, Rivers has only one game with an interception in his past three outings -- and only eight interceptions for the season. The Chargers are also averaging 28.2 points per the game on the year, and I would try to avoid the Ravens DST in this spot on the road.

Kicker

Start 'Em

Elliott got back on track last week with his performance against the Rams. He made 3-of-4 field goals and three extra points, including one field goal of 51 yards. It was his first game with double digits in Fantasy points since Week 10, and I would trust him again in Week 16. He has at least eight Fantasy points in each of his past three home games, and the Texans have allowed seven kickers to make multiple field goals against them this year.

Sleepers

Dan Bailey (at DET): Bailey also got back on track in Week 15 against Miami with two field goals and five extra points. It was his first game with double digits in Fantasy points since Week 7, but I expect him to play well again at Detroit. The Lions recently allowed three field goals and three extra points in their last home game against the Rams in Week 13, and I expect Bailey to make multiple field goals in this matchup as well.

Bailey also got back on track in Week 15 against Miami with two field goals and five extra points. It was his first game with double digits in Fantasy points since Week 7, but I expect him to play well again at Detroit. The Lions recently allowed three field goals and three extra points in their last home game against the Rams in Week 13, and I expect Bailey to make multiple field goals in this matchup as well. Matt Bryant (at CAR): Bryant is coming off a solid game in Week 15 against Arizona with two field goals and four extra points. He's facing a Panthers defense in Week 16 that has allowed multiple field goals in four of their past five games, including two in a row. Bryant has two games with four field goals in his past three trips to Carolina.

Bryant is coming off a solid game in Week 15 against Arizona with two field goals and four extra points. He's facing a Panthers defense in Week 16 that has allowed multiple field goals in four of their past five games, including two in a row. Bryant has two games with four field goals in his past three trips to Carolina. Ryan Succop (vs. WAS): Succop is due for a big game after not scoring in double digits in Fantasy points in five games in a row, but this is a good matchup against Washington. The Redskins have allowed multiple field goals to opposing kickers in three games in a row and four of the past five outings, with two kickers scoring at least 10 Fantasy points over that span.

Sit 'Em

Prater has one game in his past four outings with more than five Fantasy points, and this should be a tough game for the entire Detroit offense. Now, Prater did score nine Fantasy points at Minnesota in Week 9, but the Vikings defense should be able to limit the scoring chances for the Lions in the rematch. Only one kicker has scored double digits in Fantasy points against Minnesota since Week 2.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking running back could win you Week 16? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking RB finishes in the top 15 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.