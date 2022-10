Mondeaux had to exit on a cart after sustaining a leg injury against the Bears on Sunday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Mondeaux was elevated from the Giants' practice squad for the second straight week ahead of Sunday's game, though he's unlikely to return after apparently suffering a significant leg injury. As a result, Nick Williams and Jihad Ward figure to see increased roles with starting right defensive end Leonard Williams (knee) inactive against the Bears.