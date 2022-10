Mondeaux (leg) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Mondeaux was carted off the field during the team's win over the Bears on Sunday. Although specifics of the nature of the injury are still unknown, it appears the 27-year-old will need some time to recover. Mondeaux had been elevated from the practice squad to cover for the absence of Leonard Williams (knee), who is also looking questionable for Week 5.