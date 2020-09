Hogan (ribs) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv reports.

Finally a bit of good news amid the Jets' slew of injuries. Hogan's set for an expanded role in Week 3 as the last man standing in a receiving corps that will be missing Breshad Perriman (ankle), Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Denzel Mims (hamstring), and could be be without Braxton Berrios (hamstring) as well.