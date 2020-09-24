Ballage (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Jets didn't have any of the three backs on their active roster available for full work Thursday, as starter Frank Gore received a veteran's day off, while Ballage and La'Mical Perine (ankle) both had their reps capped. So long as Ballage is able to upgrade to full participation Friday, he'll stand a good chance at avoiding an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Colts. In his Jets debut Week 2 versus the 49ers, Ballage played eight offensive snaps, carrying once for five yards and reeling in both of his targets for 12 yards.