Amendola caught five of seven targets for 81 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

With more passes to go around in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Amendola wound up pacing the team in catches and receiving yards despite finishing third in targets behind Quintez Cephus (10) and Marvin Jones (eight). While Amendola can't usually be counted on for this kind of production on a weekly basis after averaging 4.1 receptions and 45.2 receiving yards per game last season, he'll play a bigger role on days when Golladay or Jones aren't available. It's not clear if Golladay could return for Detroit's Week 2 matchup with Green Bay.