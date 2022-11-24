site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Evan Brown: Out for Thanksgiving
Brown (knee) will not be available for the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills.
Brown injured his knee in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Giants. As a result, Ross Pierschbacher will be back up Frank Ragnow at center.
