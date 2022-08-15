Johnson was re-signed by the Saints on Monday.
Johnson was released by the Saints last Thursday as the team looked to make room for quarterback K.J. Costello and defensive back Brian Allen on its offseason 90-man roster. The sixth-year defensive tackle has played 60 regular-season games -- including 16 starts in 2020 -- over the past four seasons with Minnesota and Houston. Johnson should once again compete with Malcolm Roach and Josh Black for a depth role on the interior of New Orleans' defensive line this preseason.