Coach Romeo Crennel said Wednesday that he doesn't anticipate evaluating Warring (undisclosed) for a return from IR until after the Texans' Week 8 bye, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Warring has been eligible to return from IR since early October, but it doesn't look as though he's yet very close to fully recovering from his undisclosed injury. The Texans will hope to get the second-year tight end back sometime in November.