Rhodes (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rhodes suffered the hamstring injury -- which coach Mike Zimmer described as "very very mild" -- last Sunday against the Packers and was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday. The 28-year-old still has a chance to play at New England on Sunday but his status is truly up in the air. Holton Hill and Mackensie Alexander (knee) would likely see increased roles if Rhodes cannot play.