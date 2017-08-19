LOOK: Kyle Busch tells 'idiot' tweeter to 'go back to grandmas basement' after Bristol win
Rowdy took to Twitter after winning Friday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Kyle Busch is no stranger to tweeting after races and Friday night was no different. After winning the NASCAR Xfinity Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Rowdy responded to some hate mail on Twitter.
Here are the rest of the tweets that prompted Busch to respond:
There has been much debate about Cup drivers competing in Xfinity and Truck Series races. On Friday night alone Kyle Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joey Logano, Daniel Suárez, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon all competed for a shot at the checkered flag.
This all comes weeks after NASCAR announced that next season, drivers with more than five years of Cup-level experience would be limited to just seven races in the Xfinity Series and five in the Trucks. This season however, those drivers are allowed to participate in 10 and seven races in the respective series. Busch has eight wins in the lower-tiers this season alone and 140 wins in those series over the course of his career.
Even NASCAR legend Kenny Wallace, who had a 'crazy story' to tell earlier this week, chimed in with his opinion on Rowdy.
Earlier in August, Busch engaged a ton of folks on social media after his top-10 finish at Watkins Glen. It was clear then that he was tired of being trolled and it seems his opinion remains unchanged.
In addition to his Friday night win, Busch also took the checkered flag in the Bristol Truck race on Wednesday which means he'll go for the sweep Saturday night. Despite controversy, Rowdy now has 19 NASCAR National Series wins at the track and could add a sixth triumph in Tennessee before the weekend is over.
