After three All-Star appearances and two Silver Slugger awards, some New Yorkers are ready to convert Aaron Judge to Aaron Mayor. The Yankees star ranked first among athletes receiving write-in votes in New York City's recent mayoral elections with nine.

The City of New York's Board of Elections released the results Tuesday, and Judge sat comfortably above New York sports legends such as Derek Jeter and Patrick Ewing. Julius Randle, an All-Star who led the New York Knicks to a surprise playoff appearance a season ago, ranked second with six votes.

Judge received five votes from Staten Island, three from Brooklyn and one from Manhattan. Fellow Yankees outfielders Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner secured a vote apiece in Manhattan.

Randle, who won two votes each from Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan, wasn't the only vote-getting Knick benefitting from the team's return to relevance. Coach Tom Thibodeau earned three votes -- including one misspelled as "Tom Thibodau" -- while RJ Barrett received two and New York native Kemba Walker had one.

Knicks superfan and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Lee earned a vote in Manhattan while "Bing Bong," the team's new rallying cry, earned two in Queens.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who torched the Cincinnati Bengals for 405 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start earlier this season, received two votes in Manhattan. The election took place two days after that game, and White subsequently tossed one touchdown to four interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills before his eventual benching.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and James Harden won a vote apiece, and "Kevia Durant" -- presumably the 11-time All-Star Kevin Durant -- earned a vote in Brooklyn.

New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry won two votes while current Mets Jacob DeGrom and Pete Alonso received a single vote from Queens and Brooklyn, respectively.

Other prominent New York athletes receiving votes include Islanders captain Anders Lee; former Knicks stars Walt Frazier, Ewing and Carmelo Anthony; and the Yankees legend Jeter.

Sports radio icon Michael Francesca, whose mayoral press conferences would've been appointment viewing, earned a vote from Staten Island.