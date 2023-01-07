Bronny James, a senior at Sierra Canyon School near Los Angeles and the son of NBA icon LeBron James, pulled off one of his father's most iconic dunks by emulating the "Eastbay Funk Dunk" during a game against Chaminade on Friday night. James' dunk, which entailed going through his legs in mid-air before flushing the ball through the hoop, was a callback to his father's slam in his final year of high school 20 years ago.

James' spectacular jam, first popularized by Isiah Rider at the 1994 NBA Slam Dunk contest, was the latest highlight of his senior year, as he prepares to continue his playing career at the college level before potentially joining his father in the NBA.

As Bronny James continues to build his name and reputation as a player, his ascendance is very much a part of the equation in the future of his father. Speaking to ESPN on Friday, LeBron James re-affirmed that he plans to continue playing professional basketball until his son is able to make it to the league.

"I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny," James said. "Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don't mean like [guarding one another all game] -- because he's a point guard and I'm a, at this point now I'm playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.

"I ask him what are his aspirations, and he says he wants to play in the NBA. So, if he wants do to it, he's got to put in the work. I'm here already, so, I'm just waiting on him."

As opposed to his father, who went straight from high school to the NBA, Bronny James, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, will not be eligible to enter the NBA Draft until 2024 due to current age rules.