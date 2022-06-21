No. 15 Central (Miami)
Head coach: Jube Joseph | Record: 0-0, first season
2021 record: 12-2 | National ranking: No. 20
Last five years: 52-12 | State championships: 8 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Players to watch
DE Rueben Bain
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
QB Keyone Jenkins
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
LB Ezekiel Marcelin
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)
WR Lamar Seymore
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185
Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2023)
ATH Joshisa Trader
Height: 6-1.5 | Weight: 175
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
Key games
Aug. 26 — at No. ...
