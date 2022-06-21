815f3c5c-76eb-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 15 Central (Miami)

Head coach: Jube Joseph | Record: 0-0, first season

2021 record: 12-2 | National ranking: No. 20

Last five years: 52-12 | State championships: 8 (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Players to watch

DE Rueben Bain

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 245

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

QB Keyone Jenkins

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

LB Ezekiel Marcelin

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 195

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)

WR Lamar Seymore

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 185

Status: Committed to Miami | Class: Senior (2023)

ATH Joshisa Trader

Height: 6-1.5 | Weight: 175

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

Key games

Aug. 26 — at No. ...

