No. 16 Duncanville (Texas)
Head coach: Reginald Samples | Record: 77-17, eighth season
2021 record: 13-2 | National ranking: No. 21
Last five years: 63-7 | State championships: 1 (1998)
Players to watch
DB Ka’Davion Dotson
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
DB Deldrick Madison
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 175
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)
WR Dakorien Moore
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)
LB Colin Simmons
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
QB Jameir Willis
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185
Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)
Key dates
Aug. 27 — at South Oak Cliff (Dallas)
Sept. 3 — vs. Jones (Orlando)
Sept. 23 — at Cedar HillOct. 28 — vs. ...
