No. 16 Duncanville (Texas)

Head coach: Reginald Samples | Record: 77-17, eighth season

2021 record: 13-2 | National ranking: No. 21

Last five years: 63-7 | State championships: 1 (1998)

Players to watch

DB Ka’Davion Dotson

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 180

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DB Deldrick Madison

Height: 5-11 | Weight: 175

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

WR Dakorien Moore

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 175

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Sophomore (2025)

LB Colin Simmons

Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

QB Jameir Willis

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 185

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

Key dates

Aug. 27 — at South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

Sept. 3 — vs. Jones (Orlando)

Sept. 23 — at Cedar Hill

Oct. 28 — vs.

