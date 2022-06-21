fd85790f-35ec-ec11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 19 Guyer (Denton, Texas)

Head coach: Reed Heim | Record: 0-0, first season

2021 record: 14-2 | National ranking: Not ranked

Last five years: 52-17 | State championships: 2 (2012, 2013)

Players to watch

QB Jackson Arnold

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 200

Status: Committed to Oklahoma | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Eli Bowen

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Junior (2024)

DB Peyton Bowen

Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185

Status: Committed to Notre Dame | Class: Senior (2023)

WR Sutton Lee

Height: 5-10 | Weight: 170

Status: Uncommitted | Class: Senior (2023)

DB Ryan Yaites

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190

Status: Committed to LSU | Class: Senior (2023)

Key dates

Aug. 25 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 